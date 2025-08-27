Improving Our Nation Through Better Design (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the "America by Design" initiative to
modernize and improve the usability and aesthetics of federal
digital and physical services. Creates a National Design Studio and
appoints a Chief Design Officer to lead efforts across
agencies.
Heads of agencies must consult with the Chief Design Officer and implement the "America by Design" initiative at their respective agencies and produce initial results by July 4, 2026.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Improving Our Nation Through Better Design
