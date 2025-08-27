Improving Our Nation Through Better Design (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the "America by Design" initiative to modernize and improve the usability and aesthetics of federal digital and physical services. Creates a National Design Studio and appoints a Chief Design Officer to lead efforts across agencies.



Heads of agencies must consult with the Chief Design Officer and implement the "America by Design" initiative at their respective agencies and produce initial results by July 4, 2026.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Improving Our Nation Through Better Design

