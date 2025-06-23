ARTICLE
The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Congressman Jim Himes, D-CT (Podcast)

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress.
Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C. by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining is Congressman Jim Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut. Himes is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, responsible for overseeing the nation's intelligence agencies. He is also a senior member of the Financial Services Committee. First elected in 2008, Himes began his career with Goldman Sachs before running a New York City nonprofit dedicated to addressing urban poverty and affordable housing.

Download Episode Transcript

