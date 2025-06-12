ARTICLE
12 June 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - June 9, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES

  • Senate Republicans are continuing negotiations over details of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
  • House Republicans will take up the White House's proposed rescissions to the federal budget.
  • Voters in New Jersey will choose their parties' nominees for this year's gubernatorial election, which will serve as an early political bellwether for the Trump presidency.

HOUSE

  • The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, including on the Rescissions Act of 2025.
  • Cabinet testimony includes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
  • The Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday on promoting domestic manufacturing in the health care supply chain.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will continue voting on Trump's administration nominees.
  • Hearings with the cabinet include Hegseth, Bessent twice, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner.
  • The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Coast Guard, Maritime, and Fisheries will hold a hearing Wednesday regarding conflicts over ocean resources.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Tomorrow, President Donald Trump will visit Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
  • Saturday, on his 79th birthday, Trump will attend a parade in Washington to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.
  • Sunday, he will travel to Canada to attend the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit.

