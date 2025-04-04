Remote Public Meetings Extended Through June 2027

Pandemic-era legislation that allows public bodies to hold meetings remotely has been extended through June 30, 2027.

The extended temporary amendment to the Open Meeting Law signed by the Governor last week (House Bill No. 62) authorizes a quorum of a board or committee to meet remotely and to require remote public access. The prior authorization for remote public meetings was set to expire on March 31, 2025.

Public bodies may use a variety of platforms for remote meetings so long as the public has "adequate, alternative means of public access." Meetings may be purely remote or hybrid. Individuals required to appear and present before a public body remotely must be given the same level of remote access as members of the public body.

