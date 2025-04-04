Remote Public Meetings Extended Through June 2027

Mirick O’Connell has never wavered from the core principles of professional excellence established by our founders. Our attorneys combine uncompromising standards of service with practical and cost-effective approaches to problem solving. Mirick O’Connell has the expertise to handle the most sophisticated and complex matters, while never losing sight of our first priority- the client.
Pandemic-era legislation that allows public bodies to hold
meetings remotely has been extended through June 30, 2027.
The extended temporary amendment to the Open Meeting Law signed
by the Governor last week (House Bill No. 62) authorizes a quorum of a
board or committee to meet remotely and to require remote public
access. The prior authorization for remote public meetings was set
to expire on March 31, 2025.
Public bodies may use a variety of platforms for remote meetings
so long as the public has "adequate, alternative means of
public access." Meetings may be purely remote or hybrid.
Individuals required to appear and present before a public body
remotely must be given the same level of remote access as members
of the public body.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.