3 April 2025

Restoring Truth And Sanity To American History (Trump EO Tracker)

Ensure appropriations to the Smithsonian Institution prohibit expenditures on exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values...
Ensure appropriations to the Smithsonian Institution prohibit expenditures on exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy. Directs the Secretary of the Interior to provide sufficient funding, as available, to improve the infrastructure of Independence National Historical Park, which shall be complete by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Interior Secretary shall also determine whether, since January 1, 2020, public monuments, memorials, statues, markers, or similar properties within the Department of the Interior's jurisdiction have been removed or changed to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimize the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology.

