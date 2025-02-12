Protecting Second Amendment Rights (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders an examination of all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions of executive departments and agencies to assess any ongoing infringements of Second Amendment rights. The Attorney General will present a proposed plan of action to the President, through the Domestic Policy Advisor, to protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.

