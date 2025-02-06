Guide To The 119th Congress

Republicans Maintain Control of House, Achieve Governing Trifecta

The national election produced a historic result in which Donald J. Trump was elected President a second time by winning key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

The election will significantly change the power balance of Congress, as Republicans have regained control of the US Senate with 53 Republican Senators following GOP flips in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Montana. This Senate GOP margin will allow Republicans to control the agenda in the Senate as all the committee chairs and Senate leadership positions will be filled by Republicans.

Republicans have also maintained their majority in the US House, as vulnerable incumbent Republicans largely defended their seats and Republican losses in California and New York were matched with four wins in Democratic-held districts in Colorado, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. This win results in Republicans achieving the long-sought-after governing trifecta, enabling Congress to use a special expedited legislative process called "reconciliation" to advance high-priority budget and tax measures.

To help you assess the 2024 election, we have prepared a comprehensive guide that summarizes the results and their impact on the 119th Congress, whichconvened in January 2025. The election guide lists all new members elected to Congress, updates the congressional delegations for each state, and provides a starting point for analyzing the coming changes to the House and Senate committees.

Please click hereto download the most up-to-date version of the guide.

