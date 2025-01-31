Executive Order: Establishing And Implementing The President's Department Of Government Efficiency

Executive Summary

This executive order establishes the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as an official federal agency, rather than a non-governmental advisory group as President Donald Trump initially announced. It outlines the president's DOGE agenda to modernize federal technology and improve governmental efficiency, as well as institutes new structures and initiatives focused on software modernization and interagency coordination while aiming to promote efficiency and innovation through the creation of cross-agency DOGE teams.

Policy Actions

The order establishes DOGE to implement the president's agenda by modernizing federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency. Formerly known as the U.S. Digital Service, the newly renamed U.S. DOGE Service (USDS) moves to within the Executive Office of the President (EOP), with an administrator reporting directly to President Trump's chief of staff.

The order establishes a temporary office within USDS, known as the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization, to carry out President Trump's 18-month DOGE agenda, terminating on July 4, 2026.

Every federal department/agency will establish DOGE teams (each consisting of at least four people: an engineer, HR specialist, attorney and team lead) to coordinate agency work with USDS.

The USDS administrator must conduct a Software Modernization Initiative across the federal government to improve government software and interoperability across agencies.

Revoked Executive Actions

This executive order displaces all prior executive orders and regulations, insofar as they are subject to direct presidential amendment, that might serve as a barrier to providing USDS access to agency records and systems necessary to improve federal technology and software.

Originally published Jan. 20, 2025.

