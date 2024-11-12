2024 Election Update

Polls in Iowa closed at 8:00 PM on November 5, 2024, concluding an election cycle that was historic on many levels. In the night's most significant outcome, former President Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency with a decisive 295-226 electoral vote lead over Kamala Harris, with Alaska, Arizona, and Nevada still pending as of this report. Even more notably, Trump won the popular vote by an estimated margin of 5 million votes.

In Congress, Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate, holding at least 52 seats at this time, with the possibility of reaching 56 once all results are finalized. The U.S. House remains less certain but is trending toward continued Republican control. At the time of this writing, the reelection races for Representatives Nunn, Hinson, and Feenstra have been called in their favor, while incumbent Representative Miller-Meeks awaits confirmation of her victory over challenger Bohannan (206,669/205,870).

In Iowa's legislative races, the Iowa House increased its Republican majority, with the GOP successfully defending all incumbent seats and adding several more. Early results indicate that the majority will expand from 64-36 to 67-33. In the Iowa Senate, a few races are still pending, but the chamber will remain firmly under Republican control. Notably, Democrat Matt Blake prevailed in his election against Republican Senator Brad Zaun. While Democrats Nate Boulton and Eric Giddens appear to have lost their races, neither race has been officially called.

A significant decision awaits as Governor Reynolds considers her choice for Lieutenant Governor. Former Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg resigned earlier this year to become President of the Iowa Bankers Association, leaving the role vacant. Governor Reynolds previously announced that she would appoint a successor after the election. Should she choose a leader from the Iowa House or Senate, it may lead to additional shifts as Iowa approaches the 2025 legislative session.

All election results can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State website under Election Results.

FEDERAL

Nationally, President-Elect Trump won both the Popular Vote and the Electoral College.

PRESIDENT

Winner: Donald Trump (R) with a popular vote of 72,656,373 and 295 Electoral College votes (8:52am 1/7/2024).

Kamala Harris (D) had a popular vote of 67,978,249 and 226 Electoral College Votes (8:53am 1/7/2024).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 1:

Awaiting Announcement: Miller-Meeks (R) with 50.1% of the vote.

Bohannan (D) 49.9%

District 2:

Winner: Hinson (R) with 57.02% of the vote

Corkery (D) 41.66%

District 3:

Winner: Nunn (R) with 51.93% of the vote

Baccam (D) 48.07%

District 4:

Winner: Feenstra (R) with 67.30% of the vote

Melton (D) 32.70%

STATE