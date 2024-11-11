Tennessee Election 2024: GOP Maintains Supermajority Amid Key Races And Historic Challenges

The November 5, 2024, elections in Tennessee have concluded with significant outcomes that will shape the state's political landscape for the coming years. This election cycle saw key races across various levels of government, including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, and State House. The results underscore the continued dominance of the Republican Party in Tennessee, which has retained its supermajority in both state legislative chambers. The election results also reflect broader national trends, including the continued polarization between urban and rural areas and the dominance of conservative policies in traditionally red states.

This update provides an overview of the election results, highlighting the significant victories and key races that are particularly relevant to stakeholders with vested interests in Tennessee's political and legislative environment.

U.S. Senate

The highly anticipated U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) and challenger Gloria Johnson (D) concluded with Blackburn securing a decisive victory, garnering nearly 64% of the vote. Blackburn, a strong advocate for conservative values and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, faced Johnson, who campaigned on progressive change and gained national attention for her role in the "Tennessee Three." Despite the media spotlight, Johnson's campaign was an uphill battle from the start.

U.S. House of Representatives

This election cycle focused on two significant races for Tennesseans in the U.S. House of Representatives:

District TN-07: Incumbent Mark Green (R) is headed back to Congress after fending off a challenge from former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry (D). Barry served as Nashville's first female mayor from 2015 until her resignation in 2018 following a plea deal for felony theft tied to an affair with the head of her security detail. Congressman Green had initially announced his retirement from Congress but did an about-face at the encouragement of former President Donald Trump. Green serves as the Chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security and campaigned with a focus on national security and veterans' issues, while Barry sought to tout her record as Mayor and highlighted healthcare and social justice. Green will likely remain in the news over the next two years as his name is included in conversations about possible gubernatorial candidates in 2026.

Ultimately, all of Tennessee's incumbents won re-election to their Congressional seats.

Tennessee Senate

Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) successfully won another term in State Senate District 20 (Davidson County) after facing Nashville real estate broker Wyatt Rampy. This was the only State Senate seat to gain widespread attention due to the GOP's efforts to flip this seat back to red. Sen. Campbell flipped this District blue when she won the election in 2020 and the GOP has waited for the chance to unseat her. During her four years in the State Senate, Campbell has unsuccessfully run for Congress and Mayor of Nashville.

Statewide, Senate Republicans defended 14 seats and Senate Democrats defended 2 seats with neither party flipping any legislative districts.

Tennessee House of Representatives

Tennessee's State House races chiefly consisted of Republicans attempting to hold their current super majority and Democrats attempting to gain traction by flipping seats in some of Tennessee's most urban areas. Ultimately, both parties concluded this year's election retaining the same seats they held at the outset. Key races from around the State included:

District 50 (Davidson County): Bo Mitchell (D), a former Metro Council member, overcame a challenge from current Council member Jennifer Frensley Webb (R). Mitchell launched an early challenge of Webb's qualifying petition, alleging she had not legally reached the 25-signature threshold to qualify. One of her signees admitted under oath to also signing his son's name, a felony under state law. The Election Commission allowed the race to continue, but Mitchell filed suit in Chancery Court. The case is still active but is seemingly moot with Mitchell winning the contest.

In another urban area of the state, freshman Rep. Elaine Davis (R) held off a challenge from Bryan Goldberg (D), a disaster cleanup expert. District 97 (Shelby County): Incumbent Rep. John Gillespie (R) defeated former Shelby County Democratic Party chair Jesse Huseth (D) in a highly-watched race.

Overall, the State House will retain a 75 (R) – 24 (D) party split and the State Senate will retain a 27 (R) – 6 (D) party split, keeping the Republican supermajority intact in both chambers. The newly-elected state House and Senate members can begin to file legislation as soon as the member receives a certification of election but will be officially sworn into office when the 114th General Assembly convenes on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

