9 October 2024

Vice vs. Vice: Breaking Down The VP Debate (Podcast)

On the latest episode, the Lobby Shop team breaks down the Vice-Presidential debate and its implications for the November election. Tune in for a discussion of key moments from the debate, the civility shown by both JD Vance and Tim Walz, and how public perception shaped the impact of the debate. This is an episode you won't want to miss.

Joshua C. Zive
Liam P. Donovan
Caitlin Sickles
