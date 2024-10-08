ARTICLE
8 October 2024

Episode 320 – VP Debate: Midwest Nice (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The vice presidential debate was marked by a civil tone, characterized by politicos as ‘Midwest nice.' While the Vance-Walz debate may not significantly impact the November election...
United States Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The vice presidential debate was marked by a civil tone, characterized by politicos as 'Midwest nice.' While the Vance-Walz debate may not significantly impact the November election, Senator JD Vance's polished style contrasted sharply with Governor Tim Walz's rusty performance. As the Washington echo chamber anticipates a Harris victory, some are feeling an eerie sense of déjà vu from 2016, when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton hit an electoral ceiling. Instead, the question becomes: have roles reversed, will Trump hit a ceiling this cycle? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner French.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More