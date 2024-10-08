Episode 320 – VP Debate: Midwest Nice (Podcast)

The vice presidential debate was marked by a civil tone, characterized by politicos as 'Midwest nice.' While the Vance-Walz debate may not significantly impact the November election, Senator JD Vance's polished style contrasted sharply with Governor Tim Walz's rusty performance. As the Washington echo chamber anticipates a Harris victory, some are feeling an eerie sense of déjà vu from 2016, when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton hit an electoral ceiling. Instead, the question becomes: have roles reversed, will Trump hit a ceiling this cycle? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Patrick Martin, and Towner French.

