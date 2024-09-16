Debating The Presidential Debate (Podcast)

self

The Lobby Shop team analyzes the Trump v Harris debate, including the high and low points for each candidate. They also delve into the debate strategies employed, such as one candidate's social media-savvy expressions. The discussion covers the main topics debated, including how tariffs became a central focus and the reasons behind manufacturers hiring refugees. Finally, the team examines how each candidate's performance could shape the trajectory of their campaigns.

