16 September 2024

Debating The Presidential Debate (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop team analyzes the Trump v Harris debate, including the high and low points for each candidate. They also delve into the debate strategies employed, such as one candidate's social media-savvy expressions. The discussion covers the main topics debated, including how tariffs became a central focus and the reasons behind manufacturers hiring refugees. Finally, the team examines how each candidate's performance could shape the trajectory of their campaigns.

