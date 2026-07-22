CFTC Helps Seeded Funds And Qualifies More Money Market Funds As Margin

Key Takeaways

Effective August 17, 2026, the CFTC adopted a Final Rule amending its margin requirements for uncleared swaps applicable to swap dealers and major swap participants that are not subject to prudential regulator margin rules. The Final Rule implements three major changes:

A three-year initial margin exception for certain “seeded funds” that will treat such funds as having no margin affiliates for purposes of calculating initial margin thresholds.

Elimination of the “asset transfer restriction” that had previously disqualified securities issued by most otherwise eligible money market funds (“ MMF s”) and similar funds that may engage in repurchase and similar transactions from serving as eligible initial margin (“ IM ”) and variation margin (“ VM ”) collateral.

s”) and similar funds that may engage in repurchase and similar transactions from serving as eligible initial margin (“ ”) and variation margin (“ ”) collateral. Adoption of specific tiered haircuts for eligible MMF and similar fund shares used as initial margin or variation margin.

Background

CFTC regulations governing uncleared swaps (the “CFTC Margin Rules”) require covered swap entities (“CSEs”) (i.e., swap dealers and major swap participants not subject to prudential regulator margin rules) to exchange collateral as IM and VM with certain counterparties for uncleared swaps.1

Following the initial adoption of the CFTC Margin Rules in 2016,2 various challenges were identified and considered by market participants, including the disparate treatment among certain categories of seeded funds subjecting many seeded funds to initial margin obligations, the broad ineligibility of shares of MMFs and similar funds that may engage in repurchase and certain similar transactions to be posted as IM or VM for uncleared swaps, and a lack of a specific haircut schedule for shares of MMFs and similar funds posted as IM or VM.3

In August 2023, the CFTC proposed to amend CFTC Regulation 23.151 and 23.156 to exempt CSEs from the requirement to exchange IM with certain seeded funds, to eliminate the asset transfer restriction, and to add a footnote to the haircut schedule set forth in CFTC Regulation 23.156 that specifically addressed the haircut schedule for MMFs and similar funds (the “Proposal”).4

On July 13, 2026, the CFTC adopted a final rule (the “Final Rule”) amending the CFTC Margin Rules effective August 17, 2026 as follows:5

Seeded Fund Amendment. The Seeded Fund Amendment relieves swap dealers and major swap participants subject to the CFTC’s uncleared swaps margin rules from the requirement to post and collect initial margin with certain eligible seeded funds for a period of up to three years from the date on which the eligible seeded fund’s asset manager begins making investments on behalf of the fund.

Eligible Collateral Amendment. The Eligible Collateral Amendment eliminates the asset transfer restriction that had previously disqualified shares of otherwise eligible MMFs or other similar funds from serving as IM and VM.

Haircut Schedule Amendment. The Haircut Schedule Amendment specifies specific tiered haircuts for shares of MMFs and similar funds used as IM or VM.

As described further below, the Final Rule amends only the CFTC Margin Rules. The prudential regulators (i.e., the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Farm Credit Administration, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency) have not yet taken equivalent action with respect to their uncleared swap margin rules.

The Seeded Fund Amendment

An entity has MSE when, together with its “margin affiliates,” it has an AANA of uncleared swaps, security-based swaps and deliverable foreign exchange forwards and swaps that exceeds $8 billion over a prescribed period.6 Because consolidation of entities for AANA calculations is based on consolidation for accounting purposes, seeded funds are generally consolidated with their sponsor group for and thus constitute a “margin affiliate” of the sponsor.7 In turn, sponsors may be consolidated for accounting purposes with parent companies like swap dealers that have large AANA. Because of that consolidation, seeded funds, which often have very little of their own uncleared swap exposure, have nevertheless been required under the CFTC Margin Rules to post IM because they have been effectively “credited” with the AANA of swap dealer parent companies that can have trillions of dollars of AANA.

Because posting IM under the CFTC and Prudential Regulator rules involves posting the IM to a tri-party collateral control account, needing to post IM involves the negotiation of several additional agreements and putting in place of “pipes” for the movement of IM. This process can be incredibly burdensome, especially for a fund in the start-up phase. In addition, this aggregation requirement has created significant practical challenges for seeded funds. Many seeded funds face legal restrictions, such as fiduciary duties or regulatory information barriers, that prevented them from sharing uncleared swap exposure data with their sponsor affiliates on a real-time basis. Those restrictions effectively barred seeded funds from accessing the uncleared swaps markets or forced fund sponsors to structure seeded funds offshore to avoid the CFTC Margin Rules.

The Final Rule adds a new “eligible seeded fund” definition to the regulations. As amended, CFTC Regulation 23.151 defines “eligible seeded fund” as a collective investment vehicle that has received a part of all of its start-up capital from a parent and/or affiliate (each, a “sponsor entity”) where:

The seeded fund is a distinct legal entity from each sponsor entity.

The seeded fund’s asset manager manages the fund’s assets pursuant to an agreement that requires the seeded fund’s assets to be managed in accordance with a specified written investment strategy.

The seeded fund’s asset manager has independence in carrying out its management responsibilities and exercising its investment discretion, and, to the extent applicable, has independent fiduciary duties to the fund and other investors in the fund, such that no sponsor entity or any of the sponsor entity’s margin affiliates, except for the fund’s own asset manager acting in the exercise of its management responsibilities, controls or has transparency into the management or trading of the seeded fund.

The seeded fund’s obligations are not collateralized, guaranteed, or otherwise supported by any sponsor entity, any margin affiliate of a sponsor entity, other collective investment vehicle, or the seeded fund’s asset manager.

The seeded fund has not received any of its assets, directly or indirectly, from another eligible seeded fund that itself relied on the exception.

The seeded fund is not a securitization vehicle.

The Final Rule also adds a new “eligible seeded fund exception” to the definition of “margin affiliate.” Under the Final Rule, a collective investment vehicle meeting the definition of an eligible seeded fund is deemed (i) to have no margin affiliates and (ii) not to constitute a margin affiliate of any other entity when calculating IM-related thresholds. This treatment is effective for a period of up to three years from the date the vehicle begins to make investments. As a result, the Final Rule provides relief from the otherwise applicable IM requirements for a seeded fund’s start-up period.8

Elimination of the Asset Transfer Restriction

Under the CFTC Margin Rules as initially adopted, otherwise eligible MMF and other similar funds’ shares were eligible to serve as IM or VM for certain uncleared swaps transactions only if the fund’s assets may not be transferred through securities lending, securities borrowing, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, or similar arrangements.9 In practice, most large institutional MMFs (particularly government MMFs that invest in U.S. Treasury securities and are more likely than other MMFs to meet the other eligibility requirements) engage in repurchase transactions as cash lenders and their shares therefore could not qualify as eligible collateral under the prior CFTC Margin Rules despite being recognized as highly liquid, low-risk instruments.

These conditions have generally limited the scope of eligible fund shares to shares of mutual funds and ETFs10 that invest only in Treasury securities and that are restricted from engaging in any repurchase or similar agreements. Based on data as of mid-2023, the asset transfer restriction limited the scope of funds whose shares were eligible to serve as IM or VM to approximately 21 MMFs (constituting approximately $649 billion in combined net assets).11

The Final Rule eliminates the asset transfer restriction in its entirety, allowing otherwise eligible securities to serve as IM for uncleared swaps between a CSE and a covered counterparty or as VM for uncleared swaps between a CSE and a financial end user, regardless of whether the fund engages in repurchase or similar agreements. The Final Rule imposes no new conditions limiting the eligibility of MMF shares to serve as IM or VM.

The Haircut Schedule Amendment

CFTC Regulation 23.156(a)(3) subjects the value of any eligible collateral collected or posted to satisfy IM requirements to discounts in a standardized haircut schedule. CFTC Regulation 23.156(b)(2) subjects the value of any eligible collateral collected or posted to satisfy VM to discounts by reference to the same schedule.

The Final Rule adopts tiered fixed percentage haircuts based on (1) the fund’s maximum value-weighted average time to maturity based on the fund’s stated investment restrictions not exceeding a specific time period; or (2) the fund limiting its investments to securities with a specific remaining maturity not exceeding a specific time period. The haircuts are: 0.5% for under one year, 2% for one to five years, and 4% for greater than five years.12 The CFTC stated in adopting the Final Rule that "shares of MMFs that meet the IM eligibility requirements ... will be subject to a 0.5 percent haircut." This tiered approach mirrors the haircuts applicable to direct holdings of the same underlying sovereign securities and reduces the operational burden on market participants. A CSE may rely on a fund’s prospectus or other offering documents to determine the applicable limits on value-weighted average time to maturity or remaining maturities and corresponding haircut tier applicable to shares of the fund.

The Proposal would have imposed a requirement that a CSE compute a monthly weighted-average discount that would apply to all assets within an eligible fund and apply such discount to the fund’s shares posted as collateral.13 That approach would have aligned with corresponding requirements of the prudential regulators. However, ICI and SIFMA AMG argued in their April 2026 supplemental comment letter that the Proposal’s weighted-average haircut methodology was unworkable because fund managers do not publish portfolio composition information on a sufficiently timely basis for counterparties to perform the necessary calculations and for other reasons.14

Significance and Broader Context

The Final Rule amends the CFTC Margin Rules to address challenges that seeded funds and market participants using MMF collateral have faced under the existing margin framework. In the words of CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig, the Final Rule “unlock[s] liquidity for capital allocators and expand[s] the types of assets that qualify as eligible collateral for certain derivatives transactions, striking the right balance between streamlining regulation and upholding the market protections and robust risk management standards that make America’s commodities markets the gold standard.”15

For seeded funds, the amendment aligns the CFTC Margin Rules with the BCBS/IOSCO framework16 and the margin rules of the EU, UK, Canada, Japan, and Australia, all of which already treat investment funds as distinct entities for threshold calculation purposes. U.S.-based fund sponsors will no longer face an incentive to structure new funds offshore, and seeded funds will have broader access to the uncleared derivatives markets.

For buy- and sell-side participants who seek to use MMF and similar fund shares as collateral for uncleared swaps, the elimination of the asset transfer restriction and the adoption of practical tiered haircuts expand the eligible collateral pool and reduce operational burdens. The change also expands the use cases fund sponsors will be able to consider in structuring and launching such funds. The change also aligns the CFTC Margin Rules with CFTC Regulation 1.25,17 which already permits futures commission merchants to invest customer funds in MMF shares without any equivalent restriction.

The Final Rule amends only the CFTC Margin Rules, which are only applicable to CSEs that are not subject to prudential regulator margin rules. The prudential regulators have not yet taken equivalent action with respect to their uncleared swap margin rules, which apply to CSEs that are banks and bank affiliates.18 Until the prudential regulators act, market participants transacting with both CFTC-regulated and prudentially regulated CSEs will face different collateral eligibility rules depending on the relevant counterparty.

Market participants should also consider the interplay between these amendments and the ongoing Treasury clearing mandate, which has the effect of requiring repurchase transactions in Treasury securities with any direct participant of a covered clearing agency providing central counterparty services for U.S. Treasury securities to be submitted for clearing by June 30, 2027. The Final Rule’s elimination of the Asset Transfer Restriction removes a potential friction point that could have discouraged MMFs from engaging in cleared Treasury repo as implementation of the clearing mandate continues.

Footnotes

1. Subject to certain exceptions, CSEs are required to post and collect collateral as IM with each counterparty that is a CSE or “financial end user” with “material swaps exposure” (“MSE”). An entity has MSE when, together with its “margin affiliates,” it has an average aggregate notional amount of exposure (“AANA”) in certain uncleared derivatives that exceeds $8 billion over a prescribed period. CSEs are also required to post and collateral as VM with each counterparty that is a CSE or financial end user. CFTC Regulation 23.153.

2. Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants, 81 Fed. Reg. 636 (Jan. 6, 2016).

3. See Recommendations to Improve Scoping and Implementation of Initial Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps, Report to the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee by the Subcommittee on Margin Requirements for Non-Cleared Swaps (May 2020), 23–27 (money market fund collateral), 28–35 (seeded funds), available at https://www.cftc.gov/media/3886/GMAC_05192020MarginSubcommitteeReport/download.

4. Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants, 88 Fed. Reg. 53409 (Aug. 8, 2023) (the “Proposing Release”). The Proposal generated extensive comment from the financial services industry, including a joint comment letter by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (“SIFMA”), SIFMA’s Asset Management Group (“SIFMA AMG”), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (“ISDA”), and a separate comment letter by the Investment Company Institute (“ICI”). In April 2026, ICI and SIFMA AMG filed a supplemental joint comment letter on MMF haircuts that played a key role in shaping the haircut framework.

5. Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants, 91 Fed. Reg. 45134 (July 17, 2026) (the “Adopting Release”).

6. Under CFTC Regulation 23.151, “material swaps exposure” means that an entity and its margin affiliates have an average month-end aggregate notional amount of uncleared swaps, uncleared security-based swaps, deliverable foreign exchange forwards, and deliverable foreign exchange swaps exceeding $8 billion for March, April, and May of the current calendar year.



Seeded funds sponsored by entities without MSE or not otherwise affiliated with a group that has MSE would not have to post IM.

7. Under CFTC Regulation 23.151, a company is a “margin affiliate” of another company if: (1) either company consolidates the other on financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, IFRS, or other similar standards; (2) both companies are consolidated with a third company on such financial statements; or, for a company not subject to such standards, (3) consolidation would have occurred if such standards had applied.

8. The Final Rule does not include the proposed condition that would have required the fund to have a CFTC-registered CSE as a margin affiliate. Under the Proposal, an eligible seeded fund was required to have at least one margin affiliate subject to the IM requirements and required to post and collect IM pursuant to CFTC Regulation 23.152. Proposing Release, 88 Fed. Reg. at 53427. The CFTC declined to adopt this condition in the Final Rule in response to commenter concerns that it would create disparate treatment between seeded funds depending on the composition of their corporate group. The CFTC agreed with commenters that the original formulation was overbroad and would have excluded genuinely independent seeded funds managed by sponsor-affiliated asset managers and adopted a narrowed version that expressly carves out the fund’s own asset manager acting in the exercise of its management responsibilities.

9. CFTC Regulation 23.156(a)(1)(ix)(C). The Final Rule removes subparagraph (C) in its entirety. CFTC Regulations 23.156(a)(1), (a)(2) and (b)(1)(ii) collectively set forth the assets that are eligible to be posted or collected as IM for uncleared swaps between a CSE and a covered counterparty (i.e., a financial end user with material swaps exposure or a CSE) or as VM for uncleared swaps between a CSE and a financial end user. CFTC Regulation 23.156(a)(1) identifies types of collateral eligible to serve as IM for uncleared swaps between a CSE and a financial end user. CFTC Regulation 23.156(a)(2) prohibits certain assets from serving as IM, including securities issued by the CSE, the counterparty, or a margin affiliate of the CSE or the counterparty. CFTC Regulation 23.156(b) provides that a CSE may post and collect as VM for uncleared swaps between the CSE and a financial end user any asset eligible to be IM under CFTC Regulations 23.156(a)(1) and (2).

Pursuant to those regulations, prior to the amendments in the Final Rule, shares in the form of redeemable securities in a pooled investment fund (including any MMF) were eligible to be posted or collected as such IM or VM for such swaps only if they met each of the following conditions:

Issuance and Redemption Restriction. The shares “are issued and redeemed only on the basis of the market value of the fund’s net assets prepared each business day after the security-holder makes its investment commitment or redemption request to the fund.” Investment Restriction. The investments of the fund are limited to: (A) “securities that are issued by, or unconditionally guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and immediately-available cash funds denominated in U.S. dollars”; or (B) “securities denominated in a common currency and issued by, or fully guaranteed as to the payment of principal and interest by, the European Central Bank or a sovereign entity that is assigned no higher than a 20 percent risk weight under the capital rules applicable to swap dealers subject to regulation by a prudential regulator, and immediately-available cash funds denominated in the same currency.” Asset Transfer Restriction. Assets of the vehicle may not be transferred through “securities lending, securities borrowing, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, or other means that involve the fund having rights to acquire the same or similar assets from the transferee.”

10. In CFTC Letter No. 25-11, the Market Participants Division issued an interpretation that shares of certain U.S. Treasury ETFs would be eligible margin collateral for uncleared swaps, stating the Division’s view that shares issued by ETFs should be considered redeemable securities notwithstanding that generally only authorized participants can redeem shares directly from the ETF. The CFTC stated in adopting the Final Rule that revisions to the haircut schedule for eligible redeemable securities in pooled investment funds supersede any haircuts specified in CFTC Letter 25–11, that “[t]herefore, a CSE may apply a haircut of 0.5 percent, 2 percent, or 4 percent on eligible ETF fund shares posted to, or collected from, a counterparty depending on the value-weighted average time to maturity of the ETF’s investment portfolio.”

11. These figures are drawn from ICI’s comment letter submitted in response to the Proposal. The Adopting Release also notes that as of January 2026, there were 72 U.S. Treasury MMFs whose shares could potentially qualify as eligible collateral absent the asset transfer restriction, provided the remaining eligibility requirements are met. 91 Fed. Reg., at 45147, n.180.

12. CFTC Regulation 23.156(a)(3)(i)(B) (as amended). Rule 2a-7 under The Investment Company of 1940 prohibits MMFs from: (i) acquiring any instrument with a remaining maturity of greater than 397 calendar days; (ii) maintaining a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity that exceeds 60 calendar days, with the dollar-weighted average based on the percentage of each security’s market value in the portfolio; or (iii) maintaining a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity that exceeds 120 calendar days, determined without reference to exceptions regarding interest rate readjustments and with the dollar-weighted average based on the percentage of each security’s market value in the portfolio.

13. The approach under the Proposal would have added the following footnote to the eligible margin table in the CFTC regulations:

The discount to be applied to an eligible investment fund is the weighted average discount on all assets within the eligible investment fund at the end of the prior month. The weights to be applied in the weighted average should be calculated as a fraction of the fund’s total market value that is invested in each asset with a given discount amount. As an example, an eligible investment fund that is comprised solely of $100 of 91 day Treasury bills and $100 of 3 year U.S. Treasury bonds would receive a discount of (100/200) * 0.5 + (100/200) * 2.0 = (0.5) * 0.5 + (0.5) * 2.0 = 1.25 percent.

14. Supplemental Comment Letter from the Investment Company Institute and SIFMA Asset Management Group (Apr. 2026).

15. CFTC Press Release No. 9266-26 (July 13, 2026), available at https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9266-26.

16. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions, Margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives (Apr. 2020), available at https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d499.htm.

17. CFTC Regulation 1.25(a)(1)(iv). CFTC Regulation 1.25 permits futures commission merchants to invest customer excess funds in shares of U.S. government MMFs that invest a minimum of 99.5 percent of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized.