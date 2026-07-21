Applicants Race To Secure National Bank Charters

Matthew Bisanz of Mayer Brown discusses the growing interest in national bank charters among cryptocurrency and digital asset companies, as well as marketplace lenders seeking industrial loan charters. The application process typically spans 18-24 months from conditional to final approval, with recent legislation appearing to target traditional de novo bank formation rather than fintech charter applications.

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Companies with business models tied to cryptocurrencies and digital assets are driving interest in new national bank charters, says Matthew Bisanz, a partner at the law firm Mayer Brown. Bisanz also added that marketplace and online lenders have also been interested in becoming a de novo while other companies have also been seeking industrial loan charters. In general, it can take six to eight months to get conditional approval on an application and then another year to get final approval. He noted that the legislation seems more aimed at trying to spur more traditional de novo formation, as opposed to fintechs and other types of firms’ seeking a banking charter. To read complete article visit Bank Director

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