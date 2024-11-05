The FinReg Pod: Betting On Elections (Podcast)

On this episode of The FinReg Pod, Barnes & Thornburg's Laurian Cristea and Dan Berkovitz, former commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), discuss the regulatory and ethical challenges surrounding political event contracts. They explore the history, legal developments, and implications of betting on political outcomes, especially as the CFTC tightens its stance on these controversial markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.