5 November 2024

The FinReg Pod: Betting On Elections (Podcast)

On this episode of The FinReg Pod, Barnes & Thornburg's Laurian Cristea and Dan Berkovitz, former commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), discuss the regulatory and ethical.
On this episode of The FinReg Pod, Barnes & Thornburg's Laurian Cristea and Dan Berkovitz, former commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), discuss the regulatory and ethical challenges surrounding political event contracts. They explore the history, legal developments, and implications of betting on political outcomes, especially as the CFTC tightens its stance on these controversial markets.

