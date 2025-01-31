Key Energy And Environmental Takeaways From Trump's Early Executive Orders

In his first week in office, President Trump issued a series of executive orders that touched on energy and the environment. These orders are likely to significantly alter the makeup and actions of the executive branch for the next four years. We summarize some of the key takeaways below.

Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements executive order s ets into motion the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and revokes the US International Climate Finance Plan, which contained a strategy for international climate finance. A similar withdrawal was initiated under the first Trump Administration, rescinded by the Biden Administration, and now reinstated by the Trump Administration. The persistent flip flopping between administrations will continue to sow uncertainty regarding the future of climate policy in the United States and the United States' role in addressing and mitigating climate change on the world stage. The result of the United States' withdrawal will likely be a deprioritization of federal efforts to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Notwithstanding, many states, cities, and companies continue to advance their own GHG emission reduction goals.

We will continue monitoring developments that pertain to energy and the environment and provide updates as they come on our Corporate Environmental Lawyer blog site. Please do not hesitate to reach out with questions.

