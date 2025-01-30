"How To Protect Your Climate IP With Ryan Schermerhorn" (Podcast)

Marshall Gerstein Partner Ryan Schermerhorn recently joined the Impact at Scale podcast, which seeks to highlight global leaders impacting social innovation.

In the episode, Ryan and host Zal Dastur explore the intersection of climate change, clean technology, and intellectual property with a deep dive into opportunities like the USPTO's Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program. Ryan explains why securing patents is essential in attracting investors, protecting innovations, and mitigating risks from patent trolls and counterfeiters. The conversation also unpacks the challenges of safeguarding AI-related patents, strategies for navigating global markets, and resources for clean tech innovations.

Watch Ryan and Zal's conversation here, or listen on your favorite podcasting platform.

