Maryland's Lawsuit Adds To Growing Wave Of PFAS Litigation

Maryland AG Anthony Brown has filed a lawsuit against W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) alleging violations of state and federal consumer and environmental protection laws stemming from contamination caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The complaint alleges that Gore was aware of the potential risks PFAS posed to human health and the environment but concealed this information for financial gain and failed to prevent PFAS releases into the air, land, and water surrounding its facilities. The lawsuit relates to PFAS contamination caused by chemicals used in Gore's products, including GORE-TEX fabrics and other materials used in the healthcare, life sciences, mobile electronics, automotive, textiles, apparel, and aerospace industries.

Maryland is seeking injunctive relief, damages, civil penalties, costs, and fees, among other remedies.

We recently covered additional regulatory and enforcement actions by AGs addressing PFAS, including a letter from 14 Democratic AGs to the EPA supporting its proposal to list nine PFAS compounds as hazardous constituents under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act; lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers filed by the AGs from Texas, Indiana, Connecticut, Arizona, Maryland, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington; and Ohio AG Dave Yost's $110 million settlement with DuPont.

