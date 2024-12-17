ARTICLE
17 December 2024

45% Of Investors Think Climate Change Will Have No Impact On Their Investments

EY's Institutional Investor Survey has some interesting insights. Seems clear that there are very different views on risk out there.
Dr. Matthew Bell, EY Global Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader, says: "If the world is to stand any chance of hitting net zero goals, we'll need trillions of dollars of funding and that all hinges on having an investor community that takes sustainability seriously, treats it as a source of value rather than purely as a risk, and backs up words with actions. Done right, we could see an uptick in capital flowing into vital climate change projects, providing a much-needed shot in the arm for climate finance and untold ripple effects in the battle against climate change."

