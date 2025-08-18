EPA's Proposed Repeal Of The 2009 Endangerment Finding: Unexpected Arguments And Implications For Industrial Sources (Video)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
On August 1, EPA published its long-awaited proposal to revoke
the 2009 “Endangerment Finding” that underlies most of
EPA's efforts to regulate CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Our
Partners Jeff Holmstead and Brittany Pemberton explored the legal
foundation of this proposal and whether it might effectively
prevent EPA from regulating CO2 and other greenhouse gases under
the Clean Air Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.