EPA's Proposed Repeal Of The 2009 Endangerment Finding: Unexpected Arguments And Implications For Industrial Sources (Video)

On August 1, EPA published its long-awaited proposal to revoke the 2009 “Endangerment Finding” that underlies most of EPA's efforts to regulate CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Our Partners Jeff Holmstead and Brittany Pemberton explored the legal foundation of this proposal and whether it might effectively prevent EPA from regulating CO2 and other greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

