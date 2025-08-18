TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later: Risk Management Session (Podcast)

self

On June 25, 2025, B&C, along with the Environmental Law Institute and the George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health, sponsored an all-day virtual conference, TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later. The conference was hugely successful and almost 1,000 people registered for it. The quality of the discussion, the caliber of the participants, and the timeliness of the content inspired us to re-broadcast the discussion to our podcast audience. This panel discusses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority under Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6 to manage chemical risks that EPA has determined to be unreasonable and the risk management options EPA considers to manage those risks. Panelists address how EPA manages workplace risks, enforcement mechanisms for risk management restrictions, whether EPA's risk management rulemakings are over or under addressing risks deemed unreasonable, and the legal challenges underway for all five risk management rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.