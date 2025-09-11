EPA's Spring 2025 Unified Agenda Includes PFAS Rulemakings

On September 4, 2025, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published the Trump Administration's Spring 2025 Unified Agenda. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Unified Agenda includes the following rulemakings regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS):

EPA's list of long-term actions includes:

Revisions to the Metal Finishing Effluent Guidelines to Address PFAS Discharges in Chromium Electroplating Wastewater: EPA is revising the Metal Finishing Effluent Limitation Guidelines at 40 C.F.R. Part 433 to address discharges of PFAS in wastewater from chromium electroplating facilities. EPA intends to issue an NPRM in July 2026 .

. Addressing PFAS in the Environment: On April 12, 2023, EPA issued an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) seeking comment on potential future designations of PFAS under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). The comment period closed June 12, 2023. EPA subsequently issued a 60-day extension for public comment to August 11, 2023. EPA states that it is now reviewing and evaluating comments. EPA has not determined when it will issue an NPRM. More information on the ANPRM is available in our April 13, 2023, memorandum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.