No Injury, No Standing: Eighth Circuit Rejects Speculative Design-Defect Suit

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The Eighth Circuit reiterated that design-defect claims governed by its “manifest defect” rule require an actual, defect-related injury. Allegations of inherent risk orspeculative benefit-of-the-bargain theories do not confer Article III standing.

In Glasscock v. Sig Sauer, Inc.,No. 25-2707, 2026 WL 2054200 (8th Cir. July 16, 2026), the Eighth Circuit held that, under its “manifest defect” rule, plaintiffs cannot establish standing in design-defect cases unless they were injured by the defectively designed product. The named plaintiff alleged that the handgun he purchased from the defendant was “manifestly defective” and inherently dangerous because of a light trigger pull, lack of manual safeties, and the ability to fire immediately after chambering a round. Id. at *1. However, he did not allege an inadvertent discharge, malfunction, or any other incident. Id. Reiterating its previous rejections of similar “end run[s] . . . around the manifest defect rule,” the court held that the plaintiff lacked standing to bring a design-defect claim for a product whose alleged danger had never been realized. Id. at *2.

The court also rejected the plaintiff’s “benefit-of-the-bargain” theory that the “defective” handgun was worth less than what he paid for it, deeming the argument “wholly speculative” and insufficient to establish standing “at least until some sort of injury in fact, economic or otherwise, manifests itself.” Id.

Because the only named plaintiff in the case lacked standing, the court vacated the Western District of Missouri’s grant of class certification and remanded the case with instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction. Id. at *3.

The authors would like to thank Alicia Furlan for her contributions to this article.

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