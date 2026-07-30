ARTICLE
30 July 2026

No Injury, No Standing: Eighth Circuit Rejects Speculative Design-Defect Suit

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead. For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology. Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.
Explore Firm Details
This monthly newsletter examines critical developments in product liability and mass torts, analyzing how bankruptcy proceedings affect liability claims, jurisdictional challenges in California courts...
United States California Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jay Bhimani,Douglas E. Fleming III, and Lindsey B. Cohan
Jay Bhimani’s articles from Dechert are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Media & Information industries
Dechert are most popular:
  • within Insurance topic(s)

Key Takeaways

The Eighth Circuit reiterated that design-defect claims governed by its “manifest defect” rule require an actual, defect-related injury. Allegations of inherent risk orspeculative benefit-of-the-bargain theories do not confer Article III standing.

In Glasscock v. Sig Sauer, Inc.,No. 25-2707, 2026 WL 2054200 (8th Cir. July 16, 2026), the Eighth Circuit held that, under its “manifest defect” rule, plaintiffs cannot establish standing in design-defect cases unless they were injured by the defectively designed product. The named plaintiff alleged that the handgun he purchased from the defendant was “manifestly defective” and inherently dangerous because of a light trigger pull, lack of manual safeties, and the ability to fire immediately after chambering a round. Id. at *1. However, he did not allege an inadvertent discharge, malfunction, or any other incident. Id. Reiterating its previous rejections of similar “end run[s] . . . around the manifest defect rule,” the court held that the plaintiff lacked standing to bring a design-defect claim for a product whose alleged danger had never been realized. Id. at *2.

The court also rejected the plaintiff’s “benefit-of-the-bargain” theory that the “defective” handgun was worth less than what he paid for it, deeming the argument “wholly speculative” and insufficient to establish standing “at least until some sort of injury in fact, economic or otherwise, manifests itself.” Id.

Because the only named plaintiff in the case lacked standing, the court vacated the Western District of Missouri’s grant of class certification and remanded the case with instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction. Id. at *3.

The authors would like to thank Alicia Furlan for her contributions to this article. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jay Bhimani
Jay Bhimani
Photo of Douglas E. Fleming III
Douglas E. Fleming III
Photo of Lindsey B. Cohan
Lindsey B. Cohan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More