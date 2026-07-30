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30 July 2026

More Questions About Operation TrialBlazer: Can The U.S. Design A Clinical Research System That Is Faster And More Trusted?

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Darri L. Scalzo

While Operation TrialBlazer appears aimed at addressing that challenge by reducing unnecessary friction, improving early Food and Drug Administration (FDA) engagement, modernizing trial design, expanding use of real-world data and AI-enabled tools, and making it easier to match patients to studies, there is more to consider. The conversation around Operation TrialBlazer is ultimately about more than speed.

A few questions seem especially important:

1. What does success look like beyond speed?

Shorter activation timelines and faster review are important, but they are not the only measures that matter. Success should also include data quality, participant protection, enrollment diversity, site readiness, trial completion, and the ability to audit and inspect the evidence supporting regulatory decisions.

2. What FDA capacity is needed to support faster trials?

Modern trial tools — AI-enabled recruitment, decentralized models, master protocols, and real-world data — can create real efficiencies. But those efficiencies need to be matched with sufficient FDA staffing, inspection capacity, data science capabilities, and clear expectations for auditability and transparency.

3. How should the U.S. think about foreign-generated clinical data?

Global research is essential to drug development. The question is not whether foreign-generated data should be used, but how the FDA can continue to rely on that evidence with confidence when inspection access, data transparency, regulatory independence, or geopolitical risk may vary by jurisdiction.

4. Can research integrity be treated as a competitive advantage?

Research integrity should not be framed as a barrier to innovation. It may be one of the strongest reasons to conduct trials in the U.S. — if stakeholders can trust that the evidence is credible, ethically obtained, transparent, and independently reviewable.

5. What kind of domestic trial infrastructure do we want to build?

A stronger U.S. clinical research system should not be limited to traditional academic hubs. It should also expand access through community providers, rural sites, safety-net institutions, and historically underrepresented populations — without placing unrealistic operational burdens on already stretched clinical teams.

That means investing not only in policy reform, but also in research staff development, contracting standardization, Institutional Review Board reliance, interoperable technology, and site support.

The opportunity is not simply to make trials faster. It is to make the U.S. clinical research system more resilient, more trusted, and more attractive for sponsors, investigators, patients, and regulators.

If Operation TrialBlazer can pair speed with integrity, oversight, and access, it could become more than an efficiency initiative. It could become a strategy for rebuilding U.S. leadership in early biomedical development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Darri L. Scalzo
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