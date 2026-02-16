ARTICLE
16 February 2026

Video Recap From Our Duane Morris Class Action Review – 2026 Book Launch Event! (Video)

Thank you to all our clients who attended the in-person book launch of the Duane Morris Class Action Review in Chicago at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law last week, as well as our nationwide and international audience who participated via Zoom.
Jerry Maatman and Jennifer A. Riley
In case you missed it, watch a video of the live presentation below, featuring Duane Morris partners and editors of the Review, Jerry Maatman and Jennifer Riley and guest speaker Hon. Wayne R. Andersen (Ret.).

