California Court Sua Sponte Dismisses CIPA Class Action For Lack Of Standing

Duane Morris Takeaways: On April 4, 2025,inRodriguez v. Autotrader.com, Inc., No. 24-CV-08735, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 70074 (C.D. Cal. Apr. 4, 2025), Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed with prejudice a class action complaint which asserted violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act ("CIPA") for lack of standing. Plaintiff admitted she was a "tester" and knew that defendant Autotrader's website contained tracking devices before accessing it, leading the Court to rule that Plaintiff failed to allege an unlawful use of pen registers and trace devices under the CIPA.

This ruling is welcome news for businesses sued by so-called "tester" plaintiffs, who actively seek out websites to "test" for potential CIPA violations.

Case Background

Plaintiff Rebeka Rodriguez filed a class action complaint against Autotrader.com, asserting claims under (i) CIPA § 631 for violating California's wiretapping and eavesdropping statute and (ii) CIPA § 638.51 for violating California's statute prohibiting the use of pen registers and trace devices.

Plaintiff claimed that Autotrader's website immediately installs third-party tracking software that collects various types of information to deliver targeted advertising. She alleged that she ran a search containing "confidential" and "private" information using a search bar on Autotrader's website, and that such information was then shared with third parties without her consent. Plaintiff also claimed that when she visited the website, tracking software was installed on her browser which "captured and sent identifying information to third parties." Plaintiff admitted that she was actively seeking out privacy violations when she visited Autotrader's website.

On March 14, 2025, the District Court granted Autotrader's request that Plaintiff's CIPA § 631 claim be dismissed with prejudice for lack of standing. See Rodriguez v. Autotrader.com, Inc., No. 24-CV-08735, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47308, at *1 (C.D. Cal. Mar. 14, 2025). The Court's March 14 order also directed the parties to show cause in writing "whether Plaintiff has standing to bring her § 638.51 claim." Id.

The Court's Order

On April 4, 2025, the Court sua sponte dismissed Plaintiff's remaining pen register claim under CIPA § 638.51 for lack of standing. The Court relied on the same analysis used in dismissing Plaintiff's § 631 claim – specifically, Plaintiff was "a tester that actively [sought] out privacy violations," she "had no expectation of privacy' when she visited [Autotrader's] website, and therefore, lacked an injury sufficient to establish standing." Rodriguez v. Autotrader.com, Inc.,No. 24-CV-08735, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47308, *2 (C.D. Cal. Apr. 4, 2025). In its ruling, the Court determined that neither party disputed that Plaintiff's § 638.51 claim "requires the same disclosure of sensitive information and reasonable expectation of privacy as her § 631 claim." Id.

The Court was not persuaded by Plaintiff's argument that her status as a tester did not preclude "standing even though she expected or sought out an injury," finding her supporting authority distinguishable because the cases she relied on involved "First Amendment and ADA claims for which the plaintiffs were injured regardless of their expectations or intentions." Id. at *3. Accordingly, the Court dismissed Plaintiff's § 638.51 claim with prejudice.

Implications For Companies

While the ruling in Rodriguez is a positive development for businesses, the scope of the decision was limited in that Plaintiff lacked standing only because her claim required a violation of her "reasonable expectation of privacy." "Tester" plaintiffs in other class action lawsuits frequently assert claims against website hosts and website service providers and can proceed past the motion-to-dismiss stage.

While companies cannot prevent "tester" plaintiffs from filing similar lawsuits, companies can protect themselves from liability under the CIPA by employing safeguards on their websites in the form of data-tracking disclosures and obtaining consent from users.

