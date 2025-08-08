Inside The SCC: Trends, Rules And The Future Of International Arbitration (Podcast)

In the inaugural episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, host J.P. Duffy sits down with Caroline Falconer, secretary general of the SCC Arbitration Institute, and Madeleine Thörn, deputy secretary general of the SCC, to discuss the SCC's unique role in international dispute resolution. They discuss various topics, including:

the history of the SCC

the rising global caseload

updated arbitration rules

new tools, such as the SCC Express Rules, aimed at making arbitration faster and more efficient

Episode Highlights

[04:40] SCC's Historic Role in International Arbitration: Caroline explains SCC's unique role as a neutral forum, including its historic agreements with the United States, Russia and China. She outlines its evolution from a Swedish chamber service to a major player in international commercial and investment arbitration.

[10:23] Record Caseload and Global Reach: Madeleine notes that the SCC handled 204 cases in 2024, with over half being international and involving parties from 40 countries. The total disputed amount surged to €13.5 billion, reflecting SCC's growing global footprint.

[17:32] Adapting Arbitration Rules for Efficiency: The trio highlight SCC's 2023 rules update, including clarifications about the tribunals' power to hold virtual hearings and expanding expedited procedures. Madeleine emphasizes the focus on modern, cost-effective case management.

[22:56] SCC Express Rules and Future Goals: Madeleine introduces the SCC Express Rules, a rapid and flexible dispute resolution tool with decisions in as little as three weeks. Caroline shares SCC's long-term goals of maintaining efficiency, leveraging AI and supporting international trade and peace through arbitration.

