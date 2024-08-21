Women In Law: Highlights From The Class Of Our Own Summit

Jennifer Czeisler attended the invitation-only Class of Our Own Women's Summit discussing class action litigation, mass torts, and leadership development. This year's summit celebrated women at the forefront of class action lawsuits and offering insights into complex litigation. It was a showcase of community and the pursuit of excellence in law.

Nashville's energy set the stage for the second annual Class of Our Own Women's Summit. A highlight for Sterlington was the participation of Jennifer Czeisler, Partner and Co-Head of Sterlington's Complex Litigation Practice. A seasoned litigator in both state and federal courts, Jen was asked to participate in this invitation only event. She shared:

"I am proud to be part of a community that educates, celebrates and empowers female leaders. This year's summit truly showcased the power of community. It was about inspiration and the relentless pursuit of excellence in law. I'm excited for next year's summit."

Building on last year's success, this year's summit brought together female attorneys, partners from law firms, and other legal professionals. It celebrated the women who lead class action lawsuits across the country. It also championed female leadership in the broader legal field.

Attendees participated in a full program of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Discussions covered topics such as class actions, mass torts, eDiscovery, and leadership development, aiding conversations and encouraging professional growth.

The Summit explored key aspects of class action litigation, including certification challenges, judicial perspectives, and trial preparation strategies. Notable sessions included Irritable Tricks in Class Certification and How to Deal with Them; Preparing for a Class Action Trial Starts with Your Litigation Strategy, and a table talk featuring Hon. Karen Caldwell, chair of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

Three Days of Inspiration and Connection

The Summit spanned three days. During this time, attendees connected and engaged in discussions that inspired and ignited debate. The lineup of speakers shared their wisdom and experiences and offered perspectives on the challenges and opportunities women face in law and particularly in class action litigation.

Keynotes and panel discussions tackled issues such as leadership in law and navigating complex litigation, especially those related to class action and mass tort industries.

The Summit cultivated an atmosphere where ideas and experiences flowed freely, fostering collaboration and growth. Thank you to Epiq, Morgan & Morgan, P.A., and The Hyman Law Firm, P.A. for organizing the Class of Our Own Women's Summit and for inviting Jen to participate.

