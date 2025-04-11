ARTICLE
11 April 2025

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper Featuring Charles Murrell

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Anthony D. Mirenda,James M. Gross,Caroline Holliday
+2 Authors
Charles Murrell, the plaintiff in the Murrell v. Patriot Front case, will be featured on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper this Sunday, April 13th, at 8 pm ET. The Murrell v. Patriot Front case has garnered significant attention as it addresses critical issues surrounding civil rights and hate groups. We at Foley Hoag are honored to represent Charles in this pivotal legal battle and remain committed to upholding civil rights and fighting against hate. We encourage you to tune in to hear Charles discuss his experiences and the broader implications of this case.

