In This Issue:
- Kramer Levin's 2nd Annual Pro Bono Fair
- Teach For America Lunch & Learn
- Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month
- Veterans Day Panel
- Uncontested Divorce Clinic With Access Justice Brooklyn
- NYLAG 2024 Pro Bono Awards Honorable Mention
- Sean Cassidy and Brian Hilburn Named to VOLS Pro Bono Dean's List
- Law360 Pulse 2024 Pro Bono Ranking
- Hailey Tahk Named Oct. 2024 Volunteer of the Month by Lawyers
for
Good Government
- Firm Honored at CAMBA Fundraiser
- Follow-to-Join Visas Reunite Clients With Their Mother
- Asylum Obtained for Gay Jamaican Man
- Research Work Supports Sanctuary for Families in Their Fight Against Femicide
- Enabling an Asylum Client's Family Reunion
- Amicus Brief Filed in Support of Gun Victims' Right to Redress
View Pro Bono News: Fall 2024/Winter 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.