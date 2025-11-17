International Arbitration: English Court Considers Rare Section 69 'Appeal On Point Of Law'.

Last month, the English Commercial Court (the Court) considered a challenge to an arbitral award under Section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (the Act).

The decision provided important clarifications on the Court's approach to Section 69 applications, whilst confirming its reluctance to disturb arbitral awards save in exceptional circumstances.

A brief case note follows. The full judgment can be read here: Aston Martin MENA Limited v Aston Martin Lagonda Limited [2025] EWHC 2531 (Comm).

The Facts

Aston Martin Lagonda Limited (AML) entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Aston Martin MENA Limited (AMMENA), an independent third party, for a defined territory in the Middle East and North Africa. The agreement granted AMMENA the right to purchase Aston Martin vehicles from AML for resale within the territory and imposed various obligations on both parties concerning pricing, marketing, and the maintenance of brand standards consistent with Aston Martin's global image.

A dispute arose over the interpretation of the pricing mechanism, which resulted in an arbitration pursuant to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Rules. After a lengthy submissions phase, and a 2-week merits hearing, a 3-person Tribunal rendered an award, including 140 pages of well-structured, clear reasoning (the Award). The dispositive part of the Award, decided a number of individual points, of which AMMENA challenged just one, relating to a specific aspect of the interpretation of a single provision: Article 4A(1).

The Issues and the Award

Article 4A(1) provided:

"... the price for Products shall be set on a regional basis so that (a) the Company's price for export (from its UK premises) to the Territory in force at the time of delivery shall not be materially higher than the UK factory price applicable to other territories ..."

The dispute relevant to the provision centred on whether the phrase "the UK factory price applicable to other territories" referred to the internal transfer price (ITP) Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) used in dealings with its own intra-group distributors, or to the prices charged to independent third-party distributors operating at arm's length (referred to as the Dealer Net Price (DNP)).

AMMENA argued that being charged the DNP put it at a commercial disadvantage in its region, and that it should therefore be charged the ITP in line with those applied to AML's Chinese and North American intra-group distributors. AML maintained that since AMMENA was not an intra-group distributor, it was entitled to charge the DNP, reflecting the parties' commercial arm's length relationship.

The Tribunal sided with AML.

The Section 69 Appeal

AMMENA sought leave to appeal the Award, under Section 69(3)(c)(i) of the Act, on the basis that the Tribunal's contractual interpretation was "obviously wrong". Mr Justice Robin Knowles granted permission, and the case came before Mr Justice Bright for a decision on the merits of the appeal.

On appeal, AML argued that since the test for leave to appeal under Section 69(3)(c)(i) of the Act is whether the Award was "obviously wrong", it is that same threshold that the Court must entertain to allow the appeal. The Court disagreed and found that it need only be satisfied that the response the Tribunal gave to the question of contractual interpretation was "wrong and that the question of law that the appeal identifies should now be given a different answer".

The Court also found that while it was well equipped to interpret the natural meaning of the words used in the Distribution Agreement, it was not as well placed as the Tribunal was to evaluate the factual matrix. Contractual interpretation is "a mixed question of law and fact", and while the "the nature and character of that mixture will vary from case to case", where the factual matrix is of high importance, and the Court "simply do[es] not know as much about ... the factual matrix as the Tribunal did", "it may be right for the Court to be slow to be persuaded to overturn [a] Tribunal's conclusion".

AMMENA's appeal was therefore dismissed.

Concluding Remarks

The Court's decision reaffirms two key principles for Section 69 Arbitration Act appeals that companies and practitioners should keep in mind:

First, the threshold for success on appeal is lower than the threshold for leave to appeal.

Second, the judgment underscores the Courts' deference to arbitral findings, particularly where contractual interpretation depends on a complex factual matrix.

