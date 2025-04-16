REACH And GHS In Latin America — A Conversation With Melissa Owen

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Melissa Owen, attorney/owner of Ambiente Legal, about the significant regulatory developments regarding chemical registration in Latin America...

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Melissa Owen, attorney/owner of Ambiente Legal, about the significant regulatory developments regarding chemical registration in Latin America, including Latin American Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) initiatives and the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS). We discuss Brazil REACH, which requires by law the government to have an implementing regulation issued by May 2025, Colombia REACH, also subject to a fast-approaching May 2025 deadline, and other Latin American REACH and GHS deadlines. We also discuss the August 2025 deadline in Chile for the notification of chemicals included in professional and consumer products, and much more regarding developments in countries south of our border.

