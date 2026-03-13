New Paths To Credit Monetization And Community Investment After The OBBBA

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Key Takeaways:

The OBBBA makes the New Markets Tax Credit program and Opportunity Zones permanent, unlocking long-term planning strategies.

State tax credit transfer markets are expanding rapidly, creating new liquidity and structuring options.

Taxpayers must carefully track geography, compliance burdens, and investor demand to capture full value.

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In an era of higher interest rates and rising development costs, access to liquidity and tax-efficient financing is a strategic priority. Fortunately, recent changes in the tax code are expanding the range of tools available to private companies, developers, and investors. From transferable state tax credits to permanent community investment incentives, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) opens the door to longer-term planning and new monetization strategies.

Three areas stand out for their impact: the expansion of state credit transfer markets, the permanent extension of the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program, and sweeping updates to Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) rules.

State Tax Credit Transfers: A Maturing Market

Following the enactment of the OBBBA, many states are rapidly expanding transferable tax credit programs across sectors including:

Clean energy

Affordable housing

Infrastructure and broadband

Historic rehabilitation and film production

These credits can now often be sold to third parties, unlocking cash for developers or businesses that cannot fully use the credits themselves.

How It Works

Taxpayer generates a credit through qualifying investments. The credit is transferred (sold) to a buyer at a negotiated discount. The buyer applies the credit against state tax liability.

Some states require pre-approval, certification, or volume caps. Others operate open marketplaces with streamlined rules.

Emerging Infrastructure

To support this growing market, states and intermediaries are:

Launching online broker platforms

Introducing credit insurance products to manage risk

Streamlining documentation and reporting requirements

The movement mirrors the success of Section 6418 federal credit transfers and may unlock substantial cash flow for qualifying companies.

Planning Considerations for State Credit Transfers

Taxpayers pursuing state-level incentives should:

1. Evaluate Eligibility Early

Rules vary widely. Some states have strict geographic, sector-based, or pre-approval criteria. Early-stage planning can determine eligibility before costs are incurred.

2. Monitor Supply and Demand

Credit pricing is driven by supply, demand, and buyer risk tolerance. Credits from states with high corporate tax burdens and favorable rules tend to trade at stronger prices.

3. Engage Advisors and Brokers

Legal and tax advisors can help document eligibility, assess recapture risk, and navigate reporting requirements. Broker platforms may improve pricing and help match reliable counterparties.

4. Coordinate With Federal Credits

Many state credits can be combined with federal credits (e.g., Section 48, 45L, or NMTC). Planning at the entity and investor level can improve after-tax returns across the capital stack.

NMTC Program Made Permanent

The NMTC program was previously set to expire in 2025. The OBBBA makes the program permanent with an annual $5 billion allocation cap.

What Is NMTC?

The NMTC program incentivizes investment in low-income communities through subsidized loans with:

Below-market interest rates

Interest-only terms

Principal forgiveness after seven years

Loans are made to qualified active low-income community businesses (QALICBs) by community development entities (CDEs) that receive allocations from the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) fund.

Eligible Use Cases

Real estate development

Facility and equipment purchases

Manufacturing or health care expansions

Charter schools and workforce programs

Note: Sector restrictions include farming and residential rental housing

Planning Considerations for NMTCs

Thoughtful planning plays a key role in NMTC success:

1. Act Early

CDEs allocate funds based on community impact, geography, and alignment with strategic priorities. Early project outreach increases the odds of selection.

2. Build a Strong Application

Businesses should document:

Job creation or retention

Service to underserved communities

Support from community stakeholders

Project viability and timeline

3. Work With Experienced Advisors

NMTC financing structures are complex. A qualified tax advisor can help ensure the business benefits from the permanent cash subsidy and avoid compliance pitfalls.

Opportunity Zones: Permanence With New Rules

The OBBBA also makes the Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) program permanent — but with material changes that affect both timing and structure.

These updates expand the use case for long-hold, tax-free investing while incentivizing new geographic areas, especially rural communities.

Planning Considerations for Opportunity Zones

When planning Opportunity Zone investments, you should:

1. Time Capital Gains Strategically

Investments made after 2026 allow for deferral and a five-year recognition window. Delaying taxable gain realization may improve long-term benefits.

2. Watch for Redesignation

Current zones expire in 2026. Future eligibility depends on whether locations are re-designated under new criteria. Fund managers and companies investing in QOZs should monitor geographic trends closely.

3. Prepare for Increased Reporting

The OBBBA adds new reporting requirements for both qualified opportunity funds (QOFs) and qualified opportunity zone businesses (QOZBs), effective for tax years beginning after enactment. New systems may be required to track and disclose data not previously required.

Turning Incentives Into Strategic Advantage

From state credit transfers to NMTC financing and long-term Opportunity Zone planning, today's incentive programs offer powerful tools to fund growth, attract investment, and manage tax exposure. The OBBBA may shorten some eligibility windows — but it opens others, especially for companies and investors that plan early and align with shifting policy priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.