The Week In Weed: May 29, 2026

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Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we find out Virginia Governor Spanberger’s reasons for vetoing the retail cannabis market bill. A hemp lawsuit brought by Smart Approaches to Marijuana has been dismissed. The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a hearing on rescheduling next month. And finally, Cannabis Empowerment Week is coming up soon!

VIRGINIA

Many, including we at The Blunt Truth, were surprised when Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) vetoed a retail cannabis market bill. Spanberger has spent some time since her decision explaining her rationale. She has cited concerns that the bill would have led to a “rushed launch” which would repeat the mistakes of other states and that there would be too many stores. In addition to displeasing a majority of Virginia voters, the Governor has admitted that even her own friends and family members are unhappy with her decision. Will the next session lead to an agreement? Who knows!

HEMP LAWSUIT

Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), an organization opposed to cannabis legalization, brought a lawsuit in opposition to the government’s new plan to cover up to $500 worth of hemp-derived products each year for eligible Medicare patients. Late last week, a federal judge dismissed SAM’s claim, citing a lack of standing.

“Plaintiffs’ case suffers from a fatal flaw: the failure to establish Article III standing to bring their claims” – Judge Trevor N. McFadden

SAM may appeal this ruling, so stay tuned!

DEA HEARING ON RESCHEDULING

And speaking of SAM, they have filed a notice to participate in the hearings that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is scheduled to hold next month on a broad federal rescheduling of cannabis. Rest assured, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) has filed a notice to appear as well. That should make for a lively discussion.

AND FINALLY

Each year, the City of Boston Cannabis Industry Development Team celebrates Cannabis Empowerment Week. And since it’s never too early to get ready for a holiday, take note that this year’s events will occur June 15-21. The theme this year is “Social in the City,” an exploration of social consumption, which we’re assuming means cannabis lounges, on-site consumption and the like.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week.

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