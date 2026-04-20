A Billion-Dollar Trade On The Brink: How To Save The Hemp Beverage Industry

Few industries in recent American history have climbed so fast or stand to fall so hard. The hemp-derived THC beverage industry went from virtually nonexistent in 2018 to a market worth an estimated $1.375 billion ...

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Few industries in recent American history have climbed so fast or stand to fall so hard. The hemp-derived THC beverage industry went from virtually nonexistent in 2018 to a market worth an estimated $1.375 billion in annual sales by 2025. Craft breweries, alcohol veterans, and cannabis entrepreneurs bet big on a category that consumers genuinely embraced as a cleaner, wellness-forward alternative to alcohol. Then, in November 2025, Congress quietly tucked a provision into a must-pass spending bill that effectively bans most of these products within a year. The fallout could be devastating.

For most of the twentieth century, hemp was simply illegal. The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 lumped all cannabis together as a Schedule I narcotic, shutting down commercial hemp cultivation in America for nearly fifty years. The 2014 Farm Bill cracked the door open with limited research programs, but real change came with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the 2018 Farm Bill.

That legislation defined hemp as cannabis containing no more than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC by dry weight, and removed it from the federal definition of marijuana entirely. Senate champion Mitch McConnell pitched it as an agricultural revival, a way to bring a once-thriving crop back to American farmland. But the bill did something else, too: by legalizing all cannabinoids derived from compliant hemp plants, it opened the door to a new generation of low-dose THC products including beverages, edibles, and vapes that could be sold in mainstream retail, shipped across state lines, and purchased without a dispensary license.

Nobody quite saw what came next. THC-infused seltzers, tonics, and sparkling waters started showing up in liquor stores, natural grocers, and convenience stores from coast to coast. Brands like Cornbread Hemp, Keef, and Pharos built out national distribution networks as consumers hungry for an alcohol alternative piled in. By early 2025, hemp beverage companies held as much as 10 percent of the floor space at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s annual expo in Las Vegas. That’s not a niche product. That’s a movement.

The numbers back it up. According to Whitney Economics, THC-infused beverage sales surpassed $1.1 billion in 2024, with somewhere between 500 and 750 active brands across the U.S. and Canada. The typical brand pulls in around $2 million annually; the top players clear $10 million with ease. Whitney projects the total addressable market at between $9.9 and $14.9 billion, meaning only about 11 percent of the opportunity had been captured as of 2025.

Broader research tells the same story. Euromonitor estimated the U.S. hemp beverage market at $239 million in 2023 and forecast it hitting $4.1 billion by 2028. Globally, the CBD-infused beverage market, valued at $1.45 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $7.65 billion by 2033, growing at nearly 18.5 percent annually. Whitney Economics puts the THC drinks market alone at $5.6 billion by 2035, assuming continued market access.

The economic reach goes well beyond the brands themselves. The broader intoxicating hemp sector was valued at roughly $28.4 billion by 2025, supporting an estimated 300,000 jobs and generating around $1.5 billion in state tax revenue every year. For the struggling craft brewing and alcohol distribution industries, both dealing with years of declining sales, hemp beverages have been a genuine lifeline. As Whitney Economics put it, THC beverage products have helped “backfill declining revenues across multiple industries, including beer, wine and distilled spirits.”

Last Nov. 12th, President Trump signed H.R. 5371, a government-funding package meant to end a prolonged federal shutdown. Buried inside was Section 781, a provision that quietly rewrote the federal definition of hemp in ways that will criminalize most intoxicating hemp products when the changes kick in on Nov. 12th, 2026.

The new law shifts the THC threshold from a delta-9-only limit to a total THC cap, capturing delta-8, delta-10, THCA, and other psychoactive cannabinoids that previously flew under the radar. It also bans synthetically derived cannabinoids like delta-8 THC made through chemical conversion from CBD. But the real gut punch is the product-level cap: any finished hemp-derived product containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container is now out of bounds.

To put that in perspective, a standard hemp beverage on shelves today contains between 5 and 10 milligrams of THC per can. That’s 12 to 25 times over the new federal limit. The Congressional Research Service acknowledged the obvious: the new definition “will seemingly alter the legal status of many hemp products currently available on the market.” That’s an understatement. Practically speaking, this isn’t a cap. It’s a ban.

What makes it worse is how it happened. There was no standalone debate, no industry input, no transparent legislative process. The provision was slipped into a must-pass bill, foreclosing any real discussion about an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Americans. Senator Rand Paul moved to strike the language on the floor, warning that it would “eliminate 100 percent of the hemp products in our country.” The Senate tabled his amendment. A bipartisan House coalition subsequently introduced legislation to repeal Section 781, and President Trump himself later asked Congress to revisit the change, but as of this writing, the ban stands.

The stakes for the hemp beverage industry are hard to overstate. Whitney Economics had projected 25 percent growth for THC drinks in 2025, but that forecast came with the caveat that the regulatory landscape remained uncertain. That uncertainty is now a full-blown crisis.

Under the current law, every hemp beverage brand selling standard-dose products faces three equally bad options: reformulate to THC levels so low they’re practically homeopathic, exit the market entirely, or pivot to state-licensed marijuana dispensary channels. That last path is unavailable in many states and completely incompatible with the mainstream retail infrastructure these companies spent years building.

The employment picture is just as grim. The broader intoxicating hemp sector supports roughly 300,000 jobs across cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Hemp beverages sit at the center of a lot of that activity, with deep tentacles into grocery chains, liquor stores, and convenience retailers. And it’s not just job losses: thousands of companies are now locked into leases, manufacturing agreements, and distribution contracts that were built on a legal framework Congress just pulled out from under them.

State revenues will take a hit too. The $1.5 billion annual tax income generated by the intoxicating hemp sector will contract sharply if the ban moves forward unchallenged. States that embraced hemp regulation as an economic development tool are now left deciding whether to follow the federal prohibition or try to preserve their own markets, a difficult position given federal preemption rules on interstate commerce.

The industry isn’t going down quietly. Within weeks of the passage of the ban, a bipartisan group of lawmakers moved to reverse or replace it. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the American Hemp Protection Act of 2025, which would repeal Section 781 outright. It drew co-sponsors from across the aisle, including Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), and James Baird (R-IN).

On the Senate side, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley (both D-OR) introduced the Cannabinoid Safety and Regulation Act in December 2025, an 84-page bill that would swap prohibition for a workable federal framework: 5 milligrams THC per serving and 10 milligrams per container for beverages, a 21-and-up age requirement, mandatory third-party testing, and standardized labeling.

President Trump added executive pressure in December, directing his staff to work with Congress on revised hemp language that preserves access to full-spectrum CBD and hemp-derived THC products under reasonable potency limits. The clock is ticking toward November 2026, and industry advocates, wholesalers, and retailers are unified: regulate, don’t prohibit.

The hemp beverage industry is one of the more remarkable consumer product success stories of the past decade. A billion-dollar market, built essentially from scratch, on the back of clear federal law and genuine consumer demand for a functional alternative to alcohol. It created jobs, generated tax revenue, and threw a lifeline to struggling sectors of the traditional beverage industry.

The November 2025 ban puts all of that at risk. By redefining hemp in ways that push standard-dose THC beverages into Schedule I territory, Congress has started a one-year countdown toward potential extinction for an entire industry. The 0.4 milligram per-container cap isn’t regulation. It’s prohibition dressed up in different language.

There’s still time to fix it. A thoughtful federal framework with age restrictions, serving limits, testing requirements, and labeling standards could address legitimate public health concerns without torching a multi-billion-dollar industry and the livelihoods of everyone who built it. As Senator Paul said on the floor, and as the industry has argued for years: if a market needs guardrails, you build guardrails. You don’t bulldoze it. The hemp beverage industry has earned the right to operate under a fair federal framework, and frankly, so have the hundreds of thousands of Americans whose jobs depend on it.

For companies unwilling to simply wait out the legislative process, there are a handful of survival strategies worth considering. The most immediate is reformulation and working with extraction partners to develop beverages that deliver functional benefits through legal cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, or CBN, which remain unaffected by the new THC caps. While these compounds lack the mild intoxicating effect that drove consumer adoption, they still carry real wellness appeal. A second path is geographic pivoting by concentrating sales efforts in states that have established their own hemp or marijuana regulatory frameworks and may choose not to enforce the federal definition. A third option is transitioning into state-licensed cannabis dispensary channels, accepting a smaller, more restricted distribution footprint in exchange for continued access to THC products. Finally, some brands may find opportunity in international markets where hemp-derived THC products face fewer restrictions. None of these paths are clean substitutes for the mainstream retail access that made the hemp beverage category what it is today but for companies committed to staying in the game, they represent viable ways to keep the lights on while Congress works out a long-term fix.

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