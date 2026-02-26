NY Bill Would Allow Low-THC Drinks In Liquor Stores

New York State Senate Bill S9220 (2025-2026), introduced February 17, 2026, by Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester), chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis, would allow liquor and wine stores to sell low-potency cannabis beverages.

Regulatory Framework

The bill vests joint authority in the State Liquor Authority and Office of Cannabis Management over this novel class of intoxicating beverages limited to 5 milligrams of delta-9 THC per serving. Products must be maintained in a separate, distinctly marked area from alcoholic beverages, with sales confined to persons 21 years or older.

Taxation Provisions

An excise tax of 9% applies to retailers' purchases from distributors; a 13% retail tax burdens end purchasers. Revenues from the latter are apportioned primarily to the state Cannabis Revenue Fund, approximately one-third to the locality of sale, and one-thirteenth to the liquor authority.

Legislative Precedent

This measure succeeds S8575 (the "Hemp Beverage and Taxation Act"), also sponsored by Cooney and pending in committee since November 2025, which proposes Cannabis Control Board oversight of hemp-derived cannabinoid beverages (≤5mg THC/container) with a uniform 10% tax and parallel age/labeling restrictions. As of February 19, 2026, S9220 remains referred to the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.