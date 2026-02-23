ARTICLE
23 February 2026

Xzibit A To The Trademark Agreement – Cannabis Trademarks Assigned In Cloud Of Smoke, Says Rapper's Ex-Wife

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Alvin Joiner, better known by his stage name Xzibit, is a rapper, actor, and record executive.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
John Carl "JC" Zwisler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
John Carl "JC" Zwisler’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

Alvin Joiner, better known by his stage name Xzibit, is a rapper, actor, and record executive. He is also the face behind a cannabis brand called BRASS KNUCKLES, which is currently owned by a company called Hero Brands, Inc. In a recent lawsuit, Xzibit's ex-wife, Krista Joiner, alleges that through a smokescreen of assignments, Xzibit attempted to transfer the BRASS KNUCKLES mark and brand to entities unassociated with her. The case raises interesting questions concerning intellectual property ownership and marital assets. Krista Joiner v. Hero Brands, Inc., No. 8:26‑cv‑00117 (C.D. Cal.).

Xzibit may be best known for his hosting duties on the TV show Pimp My Ride, where he and his crew restored individuals' wrecked cars. Xzibit seemingly sought to parlay his notoriety into a new industry – cannabis. But it appears that he did not do this on his own. Joiner claims that she wasn't just involved in the creation of the BRASS KNUCKLES brand, but she was the driving force behind packaging, product development, marketing, hiring, and daily operations. The brand grew into a business allegedly valued at over $100 million.

Joiner alleges that a company called Winslow & Shoomaker was created to own the BRASS KNUCKLES intellectual property. Another company, Hitmarker LLC, owns one‑third of Winslow & Shoomaker. Xzibit is listed as the sole owner of Hitmarker. Because Hitmarker was formed while Xzibit and Joiner were married in California—a community‑property state—Joiner argues that she automatically owns half of Hitmarker, since property created during marriage belongs equally to both spouses.

Winslow & Shoomaker filed three U.S. trademark applications for the BRASS KNUCKLES brand. The applications registered in 2018 and were then transferred to another company, BKIP LLC. Hitmarker owns a one‑third interest in BKIP.

Are you following the bouncing ball? In short, Joiner alleges that she "owned a community property interest in Hitmarker and therefore, an effective 1/6 interest in BKIP and in Winslow & Shoomaker, through Hitmarker's 1/3 ownership of BKIP."

This intellectual property and marital spat escalated when Joiner filed for divorce in February 2021. That action triggered a temporary restraining order that prevents Xzibit or Joiner from transferring marital assets without written consent of the other while the proceedings are ongoing. She alleges that Xzibit violated that order by transferring the trademarks in December 2022 to Hero Brands without her approval, and later moving them again to a separate entity through a different deal. These transfers, she argues, were structured to look legitimate while effectively keeping the intellectual property within Xzibit's business circle despite divorce restrictions.

Joiner asks the court to nullify the trademark transfers, correct ownership records, and stop Hero Brands from using the BRASS KNUCKLES mark—essentially restoring the IP to the marital estate.

The case highlights that intellectual property created, used, and monetized during a marriage may be treated as marital property, and transfer during a divorce can have serious consequences. In addition to reviewing chain of title, it may be worthwhile to closely look at the entities that make up owners of trademark registrations. Moreover, consideration may be given to the domicile of an entity and whether the state is a community property state. These are just some things to keep in mind the next time you look at Xzibit A to that trademark agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John Carl "JC" Zwisler
John Carl "JC" Zwisler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More