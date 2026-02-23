Xzibit A To The Trademark Agreement – Cannabis Trademarks Assigned In Cloud Of Smoke, Says Rapper's Ex-Wife

Alvin Joiner, better known by his stage name Xzibit, is a rapper, actor, and record executive. He is also the face behind a cannabis brand called BRASS KNUCKLES, which is currently owned by a company called Hero Brands, Inc. In a recent lawsuit, Xzibit's ex-wife, Krista Joiner, alleges that through a smokescreen of assignments, Xzibit attempted to transfer the BRASS KNUCKLES mark and brand to entities unassociated with her. The case raises interesting questions concerning intellectual property ownership and marital assets. Krista Joiner v. Hero Brands, Inc., No. 8:26‑cv‑00117 (C.D. Cal.).

Xzibit may be best known for his hosting duties on the TV show Pimp My Ride, where he and his crew restored individuals' wrecked cars. Xzibit seemingly sought to parlay his notoriety into a new industry – cannabis. But it appears that he did not do this on his own. Joiner claims that she wasn't just involved in the creation of the BRASS KNUCKLES brand, but she was the driving force behind packaging, product development, marketing, hiring, and daily operations. The brand grew into a business allegedly valued at over $100 million.

Joiner alleges that a company called Winslow & Shoomaker was created to own the BRASS KNUCKLES intellectual property. Another company, Hitmarker LLC, owns one‑third of Winslow & Shoomaker. Xzibit is listed as the sole owner of Hitmarker. Because Hitmarker was formed while Xzibit and Joiner were married in California—a community‑property state—Joiner argues that she automatically owns half of Hitmarker, since property created during marriage belongs equally to both spouses.

Winslow & Shoomaker filed three U.S. trademark applications for the BRASS KNUCKLES brand. The applications registered in 2018 and were then transferred to another company, BKIP LLC. Hitmarker owns a one‑third interest in BKIP.

Are you following the bouncing ball? In short, Joiner alleges that she "owned a community property interest in Hitmarker and therefore, an effective 1/6 interest in BKIP and in Winslow & Shoomaker, through Hitmarker's 1/3 ownership of BKIP."

This intellectual property and marital spat escalated when Joiner filed for divorce in February 2021. That action triggered a temporary restraining order that prevents Xzibit or Joiner from transferring marital assets without written consent of the other while the proceedings are ongoing. She alleges that Xzibit violated that order by transferring the trademarks in December 2022 to Hero Brands without her approval, and later moving them again to a separate entity through a different deal. These transfers, she argues, were structured to look legitimate while effectively keeping the intellectual property within Xzibit's business circle despite divorce restrictions.

Joiner asks the court to nullify the trademark transfers, correct ownership records, and stop Hero Brands from using the BRASS KNUCKLES mark—essentially restoring the IP to the marital estate.

The case highlights that intellectual property created, used, and monetized during a marriage may be treated as marital property, and transfer during a divorce can have serious consequences. In addition to reviewing chain of title, it may be worthwhile to closely look at the entities that make up owners of trademark registrations. Moreover, consideration may be given to the domicile of an entity and whether the state is a community property state. These are just some things to keep in mind the next time you look at Xzibit A to that trademark agreement.