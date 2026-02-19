Ohio AG Targets Alleged Cannabis Cartels

- with readers working within the Property industries
- within Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- Ohio AG Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against nine multistate cannabis operators for allegedly violating Ohio's Valentine Act by entering into reciprocal supply deals that allegedly suppress competition.
- According to the complaint, the defendants allegedly formed "cartels" to keep independent Ohio cultivators' and processors' products off dispensary shelves through quid pro quo purchasing quotas and shelf-space allotments negotiated at a national level.
- The complaint further alleges the defendants exchanged competitively sensitive, non-public information—such as promotional schedules and retail discounts—to coordinate allocation arrangements that allegedly shut out independent Ohio cultivators and processors.
- Ohio seeks a permanent injunction, statutory civil forfeitures of $500 per day per defendant for each day the alleged combinations were in effect, and attorneys' fees, costs, and interest, among other relief.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.