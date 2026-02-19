ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Ohio AG Targets Alleged Cannabis Cartels

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
hio AG Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against nine multistate cannabis operators for allegedly violating Ohio's Valentine Act...
United States Ohio Cannabis & Hemp
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • Ohio AG Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against nine multistate cannabis operators for allegedly violating Ohio's Valentine Act by entering into reciprocal supply deals that allegedly suppress competition.
  • According to the complaint, the defendants allegedly formed "cartels" to keep independent Ohio cultivators' and processors' products off dispensary shelves through quid pro quo purchasing quotas and shelf-space allotments negotiated at a national level.
  • The complaint further alleges the defendants exchanged competitively sensitive, non-public information—such as promotional schedules and retail discounts—to coordinate allocation arrangements that allegedly shut out independent Ohio cultivators and processors.
  • Ohio seeks a permanent injunction, statutory civil forfeitures of $500 per day per defendant for each day the alleged combinations were in effect, and attorneys' fees, costs, and interest, among other relief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More