Harris Sliwoski Takes on the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is official, and the expanded tournament will feature the most globally diverse field in the competition's history. With 48 teams, 12 groups, and three host nations across North America, the stage is set for a month of football that will capture the world's attention.

Here's who we'll be cheering on at Harris Sliwoski, group by group.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea, Playoff D Winner

The first pick is easy: Given our Mexico presence, we'll be joining Fernando Rivadeneyra, Vidaur Mora, Mariana Vázquez, and the rest of our colleagues in Mexico to lend our support to El Tri.

As for a second pick, that one's not so easy. The firm has a long-time bond with Korea, where it has been helping clients since its earliest days. Meanwhile, South Africa work has recently picked up. May the best team win.

Group B: Canada, Playoff A Winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Again, the first pick is easy: Despite the occasional mutual ribbing, we're glad to have Canada as a neighbor (just 111 miles from our main office in Seattle to the border!). Given the comprehensive nature of the U.S.-Canada relationship, it's no coincidence that we're often talking to co-counsel in Vancouver, Toronto, and elsewhere, about contracts, trademarks, cannabis, and more. We'll be with them in spirit as they raise their pints of Fat Tug to the success of the CanMNT.

As for our second choice, we're hoping it can be Italy, if they can successfully navigate their qualifying playoff. Two World Cup without the Azzurri has been two too many, and a third would be a travesty (especially given this year's expanded field).

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Brazil will go through to the next stage, surely as the sun rises over Rio, so we might as well join the Canarinha bandwagon. Moreover, our partners there, from Brasilia to Floripa, are lovely people, and we'd love to see them celebrate the elusive Hexa.

The second pick is difficult, with most of our recent UK work being done in partnership with co-counsel in Scotland. Plus, we want to hear the Tartan Army belt out Flower of Scotland in stadia across North America.

At the same time, we have twice represented the Government of Haiti in international litigation matters and we hold a deep respect for its resilient people. Ale Ayiti!

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Playoff C Winner

The clearest choices. USA is home base for most of the firm, while Mathew Alderson flies the flag for us in Australia. We also have stellar clients Down Under, so all the more reason to support the Socceroos.

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Anyone with a heart has to support Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup. And we will, especially Fred Rocafort, who also hails from the Caribbean and is almost as excited about seeing Curaçao on the top stage as he would be to see Puerto Rico there.

Vince Sliwoski will be cheering on Ecuador, along with his Quiteña wife and in-laws.

Germany has to be our second Group E pick, or else Rechtsanwältin Nadja Vietz will not speak to us at the next firm meeting.

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Playoff B Winner, Tunisia

Together with Vince Sliwoski, we're hoping Poland can make it out of Playoff B and into the Cup.

We also want to see Japan go through, to lift the spirits of our hard-working and courteous partners in that country.

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

We have great clients in New Zealand, which takes care of that. Go All Whites!

Belgium comes in second, on account of a friend of the firm who hails from the land of delectable mussels, but we won't mind if Egypt makes it, as that would make our lovely Egyptian neighbors, hopefully making a new delivery of awesome knafeh more likely.

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Spain is a no-brainer, given our firm's long-standing ties to the 2010 World Cup champion and retirement destination of our dreams. Plus, Akshat Divatia (a former Vice President of the Barca international fan club) and Fred Rocafort want to see Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and the rest of the FC Barcelona contingent do well.

Uruguay are sentimental favorites for many as the first-ever World Cup champs, but ... how can one not root for Cape Verde, another improbable participant in this tournament? We'll be cheering on the Blue Sharks together with the Cape Verdean American communities in New England and elsewhere.

Group I: France, Senegal, Playoff 2 Winner, Norway

We're glad to see Erling Haaland playing in a World Cup, and we'll extend that goodwill to the entire Norway team.

With their storied recent tournament history and the guarantee of spectacular Mbappé goals, it's hard not to want France's Les Bleus to go far, especially since our founding partner went to elementary school in Aix-en-Provence and did his foreign study in Tours. Yet, if Suriname manages to qualify out of the playoffs, how can one not wish them well?

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

We already went through this in 2022 with Akshat Divatia: Argentina it is. And, let's be honest, it'd be magical for Messi to lift a second World Cup trophy in the United States, more so now that he's a Miami resident.

Jordan rounds out the group for us, as that's where good friends that help us throughout the Middle East are based, but then again, we have friends in Vienna as well, and we're fans of Cheb Khaled's music, so we'd be happy to see Austria or Algeria go through as well.

Group K: Portugal, Playoff 1 Winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Portugal is another country where the firm is present, with Shannon Brandao holding down the fort, so we'll be looking for the team to do well during what will surely be CR7's last World Cup dance. Or will it?!

Meanwhile, we have many good friends in and from Colombia, so adelante, Cafeteros!

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Meet a canalero, like a canalero, so we're lining up behind Panama. As for the second spot, well, an American-born law firm will naturally have a soft spot for England, if nothing else because of the common legal tradition, which also binds the U.S. legal system in a special way to countries around the world.

The groups are set. The venues and kickoffs are coming into focus. Now all that's left is the fun part.

