California Government Passes Bill To Regulate Hemp Products

On October 2, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB-8 and issued a press release touting that he signed "legislation to regulate intoxicating hemp products and give government agencies tools to stop illegal sales." AB-8 outlaws synthetic cannabis products and inhalable cannabis products containing cannabinoids derived from hemp. The California Assembly voted, 73-1, to concur with Senate amendments on September 13, after the upper chamber voted 37-0 the previous day, to pass the bill.

Assembly Majority Leader Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) emphasized "[b]ad actors have abused state and federal law to sell intoxicating hemp products in our State. As the author of legislation that allowed the legal sale of non-intoxicating hemp CBD products, this is absolutely unacceptable," she also emphasized, "[o]ur first job is to protect our kids and our communities. With this bill, we'll have responsible regulation, increase enforcement, and support struggling legal cannabis businesses against criminal competition."

Per Governor Newsom, the newly adopted amendments will:

Create Clear Rules: The bill establishes clear rules on how hemp should enter the licensed cannabis market.



Protect Our Youth: The bill keeps intoxicating hemp products out of the hands of children, ensuring those products are sold through licensed dispensaries to qualifying adults.



Help Consumers: The bill stops the sale of synthetic cannabinoid products and inhalable hemp products, while also carefully limiting the circumstances in which non-intoxicating hemp can be used in products outside the licensed cannabis market.



Strengthen Public Safety: The bill creates new tools for state and local enforcement partners to go after unlawful cannabis and cannabinoid products.

