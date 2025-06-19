ARTICLE
19 June 2025

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein Advocates For Marijuana Legalization To Address Public Health Risks In Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Market

United States North Carolina Cannabis & Hemp
As reported in the Marijuana Moment by Kyle Jaeger, Gov. Josh Stein is reiterating his support for legalizing marijuana, stressing the need to create a regulated cannabis program to mitigate the risks associated with products in the intoxicating hemp market.

Governor Stein recently created the North Carolina Advisory Council on Cannabis—comprised of up to 30 members, including lawmakers, law enforcement officials, agriculture industry stakeholders, health experts, tribal representatives, advocates and others to explore possible regulatory models for adult-use marijuana and hemp. The Council is slated to begin meeting July and once monthly through December 2026. The Council is charged with developing and delivering a "comprehensive cannabis policy, including any proposed legislation" to the governor by May 15, 2026. Final recommendations will be due by December 31, 2026.

We will continue to monitor the developments and update you with respect to cannabis from Gov. Stein's office as well as the North Carolina Advisory Council on Cannabis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

