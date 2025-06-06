ARTICLE
6 June 2025

Jason Little In Business Of Cannabis On Current Market Uncertainty

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
A recent ruling by a federal trade court declaring key elements of former President Trump's...
United States Massachusetts New York Cannabis & Hemp
Jason Little

A recent ruling by a federal trade court declaring key elements of former President Trump's flagship tariff policy unconstitutional has brought significant relief to many internationally-facing U.S. businesses, including those in the cannabis sector.

As this decision is welcome news by many businesses, the situation remains far from settled. An appeal is already in motion, and there's growing speculation over whether Congress will intervene to preserve the policy. Jason A. Little, shares his insight with Business of Cannabis that the ongoing uncertainty is what is really threatening the US cannabis sector.

From the article:

"The broader issue is the uncertainty itself," he explained.

"Whether you're in the stock market or running a small business, uncertainty causes stress. It tightens budgets, impacts confidence, and even if the disruption doesn't fully materialise, the fear alone can create very real challenges."

"While the individual cost difference for each item may not be massive, collectively it adds up. We're seeing 5–10% price hikes on a number of these goods... This is especially true for smaller agricultural producers and processors in states like New York and Massachusetts. Most of them aren't in the medical space, and they're already dealing with tight price points. These cost increases absolutely get passed down to them."

Read the full article here:

Uncertainty Kills: Inside the Cannabis Industry's Battle with Trump's Trade War – Business of Cannabis

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jason Little
Jason Little
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More