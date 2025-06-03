ARTICLE
3 June 2025

Complex Patchwork Of State Rules And Regulations Dominate The Hemp Industry

As discussed in a prior post, in light of the Congressional inactivity with respect to amending the 2018 Farm Bill as it pertains to hemp, states are passing stricter regulations for hemp-derived cannabinoid products. As noted in the Bloomberg article below "hemp companies are operating in increasingly risky terrain and, whether through stricter state enforcement or increased litigation".

We continue to monitor the ever-changing political and legislative landscape impacting the hemp industry and remain available to consult with individuals and companies operating in the hemp-derived cannabinoid space.

The once-unregulated market created by the 2018 Farm Bill is now marked by a complex and evolving patchwork of state rules, a rising number of consumer lawsuits, and threats of civil liability.

