Pennsylvania's HB 1200 To Legalize Recreational Cannabis "Dead On Arrival" At Pennsylvania Senate

The Pennsylvania House took a major step toward legalizing recreational cannabis on Wednesday, May 7. The House passed a bill along party lines that would have permitted the sale of recreational cannabis (i.e., marijuana) to adults at state-owned stores.

The House Bill faces serious opposition in the GOP-controlled state Senate, where the bill is essentially "dead on arrival," according to a key Republican, as reported yesterday by Spotlight PA.

