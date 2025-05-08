From Corporate Powerhouse To Cannabis Pioneer: A Conversation With Janet Jackim

Janet Jackim has quickly made her mark at Fennemore as a pioneering leader in the firm's Cannabis Business Industry practice group and was elected Chair last month. With nearly 50 years of legal experience spanning multiple sectors—from corporate finance to real estate—Janet now focuses on navigating the dynamic landscape of cannabis law, particularly in the recreational sector. Known for her approachable style and authoritative expertise, Janet blends creative problem-solving with strategic legal insights, guiding entrepreneurs and businesses through the complexities of an evolving industry.

We recently sat down with Janet to discuss her remarkable career journey, her transition into cannabis law, and her plans for the Cannabis Business Industry practice group.

Fennemore: You've had a diverse legal career. What led you specifically into cannabis law?

Janet Jackim: My journey into cannabis law began somewhat serendipitously. Around 2015, I worked with a group of entrepreneurial Iraqi businesspeople who had relocated to Phoenix after Saddam Hussein's regime fell. They decided to invest in a cannabis license, which at the time was limited to medical use. I helped navigate the acquisition out of receivership—a complex scenario involving regulatory matters and numerous lawsuits. It was risky, intriguing, and largely uncharted territory, which appealed to my adventurous spirit and extensive legal experience.

Fennemore: How has your extensive background in corporate and real estate law supported your transition into cannabis law?

Janet Jackim: Every legal challenge in the cannabis industry, from partnership disputes to securities fraud and regulatory compliance, mirrors issues I've encountered throughout my career. My experience dealing with complex litigation, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring transferred seamlessly to cannabis law. When I entered this field, many operators lacked fundamental business knowledge, which allowed me to leverage my background effectively, and provide substantial value and leadership to clients.

Fennemore: You've described your career as having a transformative arc—from a "shark" to a more empathetic leader. Can you elaborate on that?

Janet Jackim: Early in my career, especially during my in-house counsel tenure at a large convenience store chain, I was known for being tough because of my strict management style. However, after navigating the intense bankruptcy proceedings at the company, I realized the profound importance of empathy and respect in leadership. Since then, I've prioritized building genuine relationships with employees, colleagues, and clients alike, which has deeply enriched my professional life.

Fennemore: How has your experience at Fennemore been so far?

Janet Jackim: It's been extraordinary. Fennemore is forward-thinking with incredible systems and a culture of genuine respect across all levels. It's rare to find a firm where everyone, regardless of their role, is treated with equal regard. I only wish I'd found Fennemore earlier in my career. Now, I'm excited to build upon our strong foundation, collaborate with colleagues, and expand our cannabis practice nationally.

Fennemore: Speaking of expansion, what are your plans for the Cannabis Business practice group?

Janet Jackim: We're gearing up to travel nationally, revitalizing early adopter markets like California, Colorado, Nevada, and Washington, while also tapping into emerging opportunities in the Midwest and East Coast. The economic landscape has created significant restructuring in the cannabis industry, presenting fresh opportunities to support clients through these transitions. We're also investing in our Fennemore Forward program, offering training and development in cannabis law to our fully remote attorneys located in key markets across the country.

Fennemore: What trends or opportunities do you see emerging in the cannabis industry?

Janet Jackim: Cannabis beverages are becoming the next significant opportunity. With younger generations seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, cannabis-infused drinks and culinary experiences are gaining popularity. Additionally, hospitality and wellness retreats centered around cannabis are poised to grow, offering unique lifestyle experiences that blend relaxation and mild recreation.

Fennemore: What other practice groups at the firm do you intend to draw upon for assistance in your matters?

Janet Jackim: I regularly engage with the Agribusiness industry group because their clients grow hemp and other crops, similar to mine, though cannabis is more heavily regulated. Additionally, I actively participate in the business and finance group, utilizing their expertise in securities and financing matters. For example, if a cannabis client acquires property and needs capital or financing, I can readily collaborate with our banking attorneys for support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.