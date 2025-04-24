ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Medical Marijuana Legislation In North Carolina

24 April 2025

Medical Marijuana Legislation In North Carolina
As recently reported in Forbes, North Carolina lawmakers filed House Bill 1011 with the aim of legalizing the medical use of cannabis. The was read and referred to the North Carolina House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations. If the state passes this legislation, North Carolina would join 38 other states and Washington, D.C., which have been able to successfully pass medical use of cannabis. We will continue to monitor any developments regarding House Bill 1011 and provide you with updates as they become available.


The measure, titled the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, would legalize the use of cannabis for patients with certain qualifying debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The legislation would also apply to patients in end-of-life care and those with other specified debilitating medical conditions.

