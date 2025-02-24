Red Light, Green Light For European Cannabis: Germany Goes To The Polls; Switzerland Eyes Pole Position On Cannabis Reform

Germany goes to the polls

Germany's snap elections on February 23, 2025, have the cannabis industry watching closely. A conservative government will likely emerge, but a key question remains: will it include the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)? The collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's traffic-light coalition triggered this pivotal election. Polls show the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) leading with 29.1%, followed by the AfD at 21.2%.

The CDU/CSU has pledged to repeal Germany's quasi-legalization law passed in 2024. Friedrich Merz, CDU leader and likely Germany's next chancellor, has ruled out partnerships with the AfD or liberal parties. However, he remains open to coalitions with center-left parties like the SPD (15.5%) and Greens (13.2%). Without a majority, coalition-building will be essential to form a government. It will likely take weeks for a functioning government to emerge after Sunday's election.

If Merz partners with center-left parties, repealing German cannabis laws would be difficult. Convincing these former traffic-light coalition members to reverse their stance on legalization seems unlikely. In this scenario, pilot programs for cannabis commerce might halt, but full repeal appears improbable. Existing laws allowing personal possession, cultivation, and medical expansion would likely remain intact.

If, however, the AfD gains significant ground or is permitted to join a coalition with the CDU/CSU, cannabis reform could face serious threats. With 38% of voters still undecided, the outcome remains uncertain. Germany's cannabis industry anxiously awaits Sunday's election results to see whether progressive policies endure or face rollback under new leadership.

Switzerland may take the lead in European cannabis reform

While Germany will likely pause its cannabis reforms, Switzerland continues advancing science-based proposals to liberalize cannabis. On February 14, 2025, the Social Security and Health Committee of the National Council approved a plan to legalize and regulate adult-use marijuana by a 14-9-2 vote. The proposal emphasizes public health, youth protection, and harm reduction through strict regulation. Key measures include:

Limited home cultivation for adults aged 18+.

Licensed, for-profit cultivation and manufacturing.

A state-controlled retail monopoly under operated under a non-profit model.

Advertising bans and neutral packaging without branding.

Non-smokable alternatives and low-THC product requirements.

Zero-tolerance driving laws and harsher penalties for illicit trafficking.

The proposal still has a long way to go, but it builds on pilot programs launched in 2023 that study legalization effects in specific Cantons. Early results have been promising; however, opposition from the Swiss People's Party (SVP) could slow progress.

Why Switzerland could lead Europe in cannabis reform

Switzerland is uniquely positioned to lead Europe in adult-use cannabis reform due to its independence from EU law. Unlike Germany, Malta, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic—EU nations are bound by EU Commission oversight— Switzerland is not. This independence eliminates risks of EU sanctions related to Switzerland's cannabis legalization efforts.

Still, Switzerland must comply with international agreements like the Schengen Agreement governing cross-border trade/movement policies with EU countries. To likely address concerns about cannabis "leakage" into neighboring nations, Switzerland's proposal includes strict state-controlled retail operations and limits on personal cultivation.

Compliance with the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs

Switzerland also remains bound by the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961), which strictly regulates cannabis for medical, scientific, and industrial purposes only. Its proposed legalization framework mirrors approaches taken by Canada and Uruguay, which legalized cannabis while prioritizing public health and safety under "wider UN human rights obligations that need to be respected . . . over drug control obligations."

The Swiss plan frames legalization as an evidence-based measure to protect public health by reducing black market activity, ensuring product safety, and funding harm reduction programs. By maintaining cannabis's classification as a narcotic while creating a tightly regulated market, Switzerland aims to balance international obligations with domestic public health priorities.

A model for pragmatic reform

Switzerland's continued focus on advancing commonsense cannabis reforms based on science and public health sets it apart as a leader in pragmatic cannabis reform. The proposed state-controlled model eliminates profit motives, while directing revenue toward prevention programs and addiction support services. If enacted, Switzerland could become Europe's first country to implement a fully legalized adult-use cannabis market under strict government control— a potential blueprint for other nations navigating complex legal frameworks.

As Germany hesitates amidst political uncertainty, Switzerland's evidence-based approach may set a new standard for balancing regulation with public health priorities.

