Is It Time To Go Global? Cannabis Continues To Grow Internationally

Some U.S. cannabis companies are expanding internationally to break into new markets and capitalize on global legalization trends.

Strategic moves by brands like Curaleaf, Tilray, and Khalifa Kush highlight the opportunities — and challenges — of entering foreign markets.

Success in global expansion requires navigating complex regulations, financial logistics, and cultural differences to build a competitive international presence.

The international cannabis market is heating up, and U.S. companies are taking notice. With legalization gaining traction worldwide and demand surging for high-quality products, many cannabis brands are stepping beyond domestic borders to tap into new markets.

U.S. Cannabis Companies Going Global

Several U.S.-based cannabis companies have recently ventured into international markets. Some examples include:

Curaleaf

Over the past year, Curaleaf International has made several strategic moves to strengthen its global presence. In April 2024, the company closed its acquisition of Northern Green Canada, a vertically integrated cannabis producer with an EU-GMP certification, enhancing Curaleaf's reach in established European markets like Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Earlier in 2024, Curaleaf expanded into the Czech Republic through a supply agreement with Astrasana Pharma and acquired Can4Med, a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Poland, solidifying its position in one of Europe's largest medical cannabis markets.

Tilray

Tilray has been aggressively expanding its footprint across Europe. In January 2025, Tilray Medical secured a contract to supply Luxembourg with high-quality cannabis, reinforcing its credibility as a trusted supplier across the European medical market. In November 2024, Tilray launched its first commercial medical cannabis flower grown in Germany through its Aphria RX GmbH facility.

Khalifa Kush

The premium cannabis brand founded by multi-platinum selling music artist Wiz Khalifa is making its first international move. In 2025, Khalifa Kush will enter the German medical cannabis market through a strategic multi-year partnership with Berlin-based Sanity Group and its leading medical cannabis brand, avaay Medical. The brand's exclusive strains will be available in more than 3,000 pharmacies throughout Germany, marking Khalifa Kush as one of the first U.S. cannabis brands to break into the European market.

Key Considerations for Expanding Internationally

If you're considering taking your cannabis brand global, here are some key factors to keep in mind:

Compliance with local regulations: Each country has unique and evolving legal frameworks for cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. Navigating these regulatory landscapes requires working with professionals with local knowledge to avoid costly legal and regulatory setbacks.

Establishing an international infrastructure: Managing international operations means dealing with different supply chains, labor laws, and banking regulations. Working with professionals who are knowledgeable in cannabis and cross-border operations can help streamline this process and prevent unexpected financial burdens.

Cultural adaptation: Marketing strategies that work in the U.S. may not translate well abroad. Understanding consumer preferences, branding expectations, and local cannabis consumption habits is critical to success in foreign markets.

Tax strategy: Structuring your operations to minimize your foreign and domestic tax exposure is critical. Doing so requires working with professionals with a deep understanding of both the cannabis industry and international tax structuring.

Intellectual property protection: Securing trademarks and patents for your brand and products in foreign markets is crucial to preventing unauthorized use and protecting your competitive advantage.

Is It Time to Take Your Brand Global?

If you're considering international growth, now is the time to start building the roadmap. With proper planning and strategic partnerships, your cannabis brand can thrive in new markets and gain a competitive edge.

