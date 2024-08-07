ARTICLE
7 August 2024

Ohio Legalizes Marijuana: Changes For Employers (Video)

BM
Brennan Manna & Diamond

Contributor

Brennan Manna & Diamond logo
Explore
Ohio Employers: Ohio recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday, August 6, bringing new challenges for employers regarding employee use.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ohio Employers: Ohio recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday, August 6, bringing new challenges for employers regarding employee use. BMD Partner and Labor & Employment Co-Chair Bryan Meek has outlined essential tips and best practices to help you adapt.

Watch Bryan's Employment Law After Hours video blog on marijuana legalization here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brennan Manna Diamond
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More